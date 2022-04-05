- Trainer: Charles Hills
Nottingham Racing Tips: Hard to argue with Papa Don't Preach
Timeform's Adam Houghton highlights a NAP, Next Best and Each-Way selection at Nottingham on Wednesday.
"It’s still early days with this yard and another bold bid seems assured if Papa Don't Preach is ready to go after four months off."
Timeform on Papa Don't Preach
NAP: Papa Don't Preach is a big player
Papa Don't Preach - 15:25 Nottingham
Papa Don't Preach showed useful form when trained in France by Florian Guyader, producing his best performance when beaten less than a length into fourth in the Flying Childers Stakes at Doncaster in September. That form reads very well in the context of this race and it was good to see him finally get off the mark on his debut for Charlie Hills at Wolverhampton in November, making all to justify very short odds with the minimum of fuss. It's still early days with this yard and another bold bid seems assured if Papa Don't Preach is ready to go after four months off.
NEXT BEST: Cumulonimbus could be useful
Cumulonimbus - 13:40 Nottingham
Cumulonimbus shaped with plenty of encouragement when finishing third on his debut at Doncaster in October, making good late headway under a hands-and-heels ride to pass the post only two lengths behind the winner. That form puts him right in the mix in this novice event and he is likely to progress further as he gains in experience. His entry in the Derby suggests he is held in high regard and this looks a good opportunity for him to open his account before going on to bigger and better things.
EACH-WAY: Plumette looks a value play
Plumette was arguably an unlucky loser when finishing a close-up third at Wolverhampton eight days ago, doing well to be beaten less than two lengths after being left with too much to do in a tactical race. Successful on her previous start at the same course, she clearly arrives here in a rich vein of form and it will be a surprise if she isn't capable of winning more races from a BHA mark of 64.
