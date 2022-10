NAP

Marhaba The Champ - 15:30 Nottingham

Marhaba The Champ looked to have a good deal up his sleeve when beating Cockalorum by two-and-a-half lengths on his handicap debut at Hamilton last time and a 6lb rise in the weights is unlikely to prevent him from following up. Kevin Ryan's charge is an improving and lightly-raced three-year-old who looks capable of progressing past his current mark of 90.

No. 3 (2) Marhaba The Champ SBK 2/1 EXC 3.15 Trainer: Kevin Ryan

Jockey: James Doyle

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 10lbs

OR: 90

NEXT BEST

Fox Journey - 13:10 Nottingham

He ran a race full of promise on debut at Newbury last month and Fox Journey can put the experience to good use and open his account here. Sir Michael Stoute's charge is from the family of Alexandrova and was doing his best work at the finish when sixth to Afterlife. He should take a big step forward with that outing under his belt.