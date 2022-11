NAP

Cash - 14:16 Nottingham

Cash looked a smart prospect when making a winning debut at Newmarket last season and he confirmed that impression when arguably an unlucky loser behind Westover on his return in the Classic Trial at Sandown in April. That form has been franked since with Westover winning the Irish Derby and Cash remains a horse of serious potential on his return from seven months off. He clearly hasn't been the easiest to train but conditions shouldn't be a problem and he makes plenty of appeal.

No. 3 (3) Cash (Ire) SBK 6/4 EXC 2.56 Trainer: David Simcock

Jockey: Jamie Spencer

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 2lbs

OR: -

NEXT BEST

Hosanna Power - 13:16 Nottingham

Hosanna Power is bred more for stamina than speed but he showed plenty to work on over seven furlongs on debut at Doncaster 12 days ago where he was beaten only by one with previous experience. He took a while to hit top gear that day, but ran on well at the finish once the penny began to drop, and he will be much sharper for that experience now. The step up in trip will also suit and he has to be of big interest with any amount of improvement forthcoming.

No. 5 (11) Hosanna Power (Ire) SBK 8/13 EXC 1.73 Trainer: Sir Michael Stoute

Jockey: David Egan

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 7lbs

OR: -

EACH WAY

Came From The Dark - 15:16 Nottingham

Came From The Dark has been somewhat disappointing this year, but he showed a little more promise at Doncaster last time on his second start back from a break and a second breathing operation, and he may be worth persevering with. He displayed smart form when winning a handicap (from 1 lb higher) at Newbury and the Group 3 Charge at Sandown last season and will be hard to beat in this field if returning to anything like that form.