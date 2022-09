NAP: Valentino has top claims

Valentino - 15:00 Newton Abbot

Valentino showed improved form to resume winning ways over this course and distance in May, edging ahead late on to get the verdict by a neck.

This will be tougher following a 4 lb rise in the weights, but he is still relatively low mileage and it's not out of the question that he may yet have a bigger effort in the locker.

In a wide-open contest despite the small field, Valentino is fancied to make it four wins from his last five starts.

No. 5 Valentino SBK 9/4 EXC 3.35 Trainer: Jackie du Plessis

Jockey: Harry Kimber

Age: 7

Weight: 10st 2lbs

OR: 108

NEXT BEST: Belle Na Bann is a big player

Belle Na Bann - 16:00 Newton Abbot

Belle Na Bann produced a career-best effort to get off the mark at Fontwell last month, responding well to pressure to lead close home.

She won by a length with a bit in hand and the manner of that win suggests she remains well treated from just a 2 lb higher mark.

Belle Na Bann rates a solid selection to follow up for Neil Mulholland, who has his team in rude health (five winners from 23 runners in the last 14 days).

No. 5 Belle Na Bann (Ire) SBK 9/4 EXC 1.1 Trainer: Neil Mulholland

Jockey: Tom Scudamore

Age: 6

Weight: 10st 7lbs

OR: 81

EACH-WAY: What's Cooking is worth a shot

What's Cooking - 17:00 Newton Abbot

What's Cooking was bought for £36,000 as a three-year-old and he certainly makes plenty of appeal on pedigree (by Shirocco and a half-brother to three winners).

His rivals with previous experience in this bumper set just a fair standard, so he could be worth siding with to make a winning debut for Syd Hosie, who has been among the winners recently.