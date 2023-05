1000 Guineas

15:40 Newmarket, Sunday

Live on ITV

1. Caernarfon (Jack Channon/ Connor Beasley)

Big improver last autumn who bagged a listed race over C&D in October. Yard is going well but she'll need to advance her form considerably again to play a prominent role here.

2. Dance In The Grass (Charlie Johnston/ Joe Fanning)

Looked good when winning first her first two starts over seven furlongs at Sandown, scoring in listed company on the latter occasion, but was rather disappointing when stepped up to Group 2 level in two subsequent outings. Is an outsider on her return from seven months off.

3. Dream of Love (Charlie Appleby/ William Buick)

Won a seven-furlong maiden here on debut last October and was then third to Caernarfon in a listed race over this C&D three weeks later. Improved again when short-headed by Mawj in a seven-furlong Meydan conditions event in January, making eye-catching late headway from too far back. Interesting runner.

No. 3 (10) Dream Of Love (Ire) SBK 7/1 EXC 8.6 Trainer: Charlie Appleby

Jockey: William Buick

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 2lbs

OR: -

4. Embrace (Owen Burrows/ Daniel Muscutt)

Left debut form behind when comfortably getting off the mark in a seven-furlong novice at Wolverhampton in November. Progressed again when fourth, four and a quarter lengths behind Remarquee, in the Fred Darling at Newbury on her reappearance a couple of weeks ago, staying on to be nearest at the finish. More to come now stepping up to 1m.

5. Fairy Cross (Charlie Appleby/ James Doyle)

Quickly developed into a useful performer as a two-year-old, landing the Prestige at Goodwood on her final outing. Creditable second, beaten two and three-quarter lengths, by Mammas Girl in the Nell Gwyn over seven furlongs here on her reapperance but Buick sides with Dream of Love now.

6. Karsavina (Clive Cox/ Rossa Ryan)

Ulysses filly who landed a seven-furlong novice here on her debut last autumn and then reappeared with a promising fourth, beaten four and a quarter lengths, by Mammas Girl in the Nell Gwyn over that same C&D. A mile will suit and remains capable of better again.

7. Lezoo (Ralph Beckett/ Frankie Dettori)

Only defeat as a two-year-old came when edged out by Mawj in the Duchess of Cambridge at the July meeting, but reversed that form when winning the Group 1 Cheveley Park Stakes over six furlongs here on her final start, beating Meditate by three-quarters of a length with Mawj another three-quarters of a length back in third. Major stamina doubts now stepping up to a mile, though.

8. Mammas Girl (Richard Hannon/ Kevin Stott)

Won a seven-furlong novice here on debut last autumn and then showed much improved form on her return to make it two from two in the 15-runner Nell Gwyn back here last month, beating Fairy Cross by two and three-quarter lengths, although she may have been helped by getting cover from the headwind. Likely to stay a mile.

9. Matilda Picotte (Kieran Patrick Cotter/ Ronan Whelan)

Useful filly who was placed in the Lowther at York before winning a six-furlong listed race her last October. Showed she's trained on well when second, beaten two and a half lengths by Never Ending Story, in the 1000 Guineas Trial at Leopardstown on her reappearance five weeks ago but is likely vulnerable in this company.

10. Mawj (Saeed bin Suroor/ Oisin Murphy)

Smart juvenile last season who beat Lezoo to win Duchess of Cambridge and was third to that rival, beaten a length and a half, in the Cheveley Park. Got first run when just holding on from Dream of Love on her return over seven furlongs at Meydan but was right back to her best when slamming Fairy Cross over a mile there last time.

11. Meditate (Aidan O'Brien/ Ryan Moore)

Finished second to Tahiyra in the Moyglare and filled the same position behind Lezoo in the Cheveley Park, but gained a Group 1 success of her own in the Breeders' Cup Juvenile Fillies Turf in November, proving well suited by the step up to a mile. Much respected for a stable with an outstanding record in this.

No. 11 (8) Meditate (Ire) SBK 13/2 EXC 9.6 Trainer: Aidan O'Brien, Ireland

Jockey: Ryan Moore

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 2lbs

OR: -

12. Naomi Lapaglia (Richard Spencer/ Kieran Shoemark)

Made a winning start to her career in a mile novice at Kempton in November. Potentially useful but she's very much pitched in at the deep end on her reappearance.

13. Olivia Maralda (Roger Varian/ David Egan)

Useful at up to seven furlongs last year for Michael O'Callaghan. Possible she can go on to better things for her new yard but a big step forward will be required for her to get very competitive here.

14. Polly Pott (Ben Pauling/ Jim Crowley)

Got on a real roll for Harry Dunlop last summer, taking the big jump from nurseries to Group company in her stride when springing a 40/1 surprise in the May Hill at Doncaster. Not in quite the same form when fourth, beaten seven lengths, in the Fillies' Mile over C&D final start. Returns for new trainer Ben Pauling.

15. Powerdress (Richard Hannon/ Sean Levey)

Made a winning debut in a five-furlong maiden at the 2022 Craven meeting. Not seen again until finishing third in a seven-furlong conditions race at this year's Craven meeting and, while she remains capable of better, this is a very big ask.

16. Queen Me (Kevin Ryan/ Mickael Barzalona)

Finished placed in the Group 2 Lowther Stakes at York and the Group 3 Firth of Clyde Stakes at Ayr after making a winning debut at Haydock last summer. Potential for better again at three but she's yet to race beyond six furlongs and is no certainty to stay this mile trip on breeding.

17. Remarquee (Ralph Beckett/ Rob Hornby)

Looked very useful when making a winning debut at Salisbury last September and more than confirmed those impressions when getting on top late on to edge out Stenton Glider in the seven-furlong Fred Darling at Newbury a couple of weeks ago, despite still showing signs of greenness. Good prospect.

No. 17 (13) Remarquee SBK 13/2 EXC 7.6 Trainer: Ralph Beckett

Jockey: Rob Hornby

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 2lbs

OR: -

18. Stenton Glider (Hugo Palmer/ Andrea Atzeni)

Chester novice winner on debut and left that form well behind when pushing Remarquee close in the Fred Darling at Newbury on her reappearance. Plenty to like about that performance and further progress likely after just two starts.

19. Sweet Harmony (Richard Spencer/ Billy Loughnane)

Finished fourth in the Rockfel here on her final start as a two-year-old and reappeared with a creditable seventh, beaten six and a half lengths by Mammas Girl, in the Nell Gwyn at the Craven meeting. Well short of the required standard here, though.

20. Tahiyra (Dermot Weld/ Chris Hayes)

Half-sister to the high-class Tarnawa and could be equally talented herself judged on her two-and-a-quarter-length defeat of Meditate in the Moyglare at the Curragh on just her second start. Hugely exciting prospect who can make it three from three.