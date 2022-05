NAP

Zain Sarinda - 13:50 Newmarket

Zain Sarinda looked a smart prospect when easily defying a penalty in a Wolverhampton novice, adding to a hard-fought maiden win at the same course, and he coped well when upped in class at Epsom last time. Zain Sarinda finished third in the listed Blue Riband Trial but he probably would have won had he not hung left down the camber. That still represents the best form on offer, but Zain Sarinda is clearly capable of better.

No. 7 (3) Zain Sarinda (Ire) SBK 15/4 EXC 4.7 Trainer: Tom Clover

Jockey: Jack Mitchell

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 5lbs

OR: -

NEXT BEST

Haymaker - 14:25 Newmarket

Haymaker was well backed on his return in a seven-furlong handicap here a couple of weeks ago and he didn't let his supporters down, racing with enthusiasm at the head of affairs and always looking in control. He showed plenty of speed, so the drop back to six furlongs shouldn't be an issue, while a 6 lb rise in the weights is negated by the booking of ace apprentice Harry Davies, who is excellent value for his 7 lb claim. Haymaker looked like an improved performer on his reappearance and still has more to offer.

No. 10 (10) Haymaker SBK 5/2 EXC 4.3 Trainer: Hughie Morrison

Jockey: Harry Davies

Age: 3

Weight: 8st 10lbs

OR: 81

EACH-WAY

Rebel At Dawn - 17:20 Newmarket

Karl Burke has his team in tremendous form at present - he sent out a treble at York on Friday - and his Rebel At Dawn can launch a bold bid at Newmarket. Rebel At Dawn is on a losing run of 11 but he has slipped 3 lb below his last winning mark, and some encouragement can be taken from his latest effort at Doncaster. Rebel At Dawn was a creditable fourth at Doncaster and he can have that effort marked up slightly as he stumbled and ducked left coming out of the stalls. The handicapper has eased him 2 lb since that run and, with Burke's team firing on all cylinders, he can take advantage.