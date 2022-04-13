Newmarket Racing Tips: Twilight Calls one to keep on side

NAP: Twilight Calls of interest on return

Twilight Calls - 16:45 Newmarket

Twilight Calls made the most of a good opportunity to make a winning return at Doncaster last season but progressed nicely afterwards, winning a five-furlong handicap from a 7 lb lower mark on the July Course from some solid yardsticks.

He wasn't seen to best effect at Goodwood next time but travelled like a well-handicapped horse in a useful sprint handicap at York on his final start, just unable to quicken with some more hardened types in the closing stages. Twilight Calls has since been gelded and this relatively unexposed four-year-old surely has more to offer this season.

No. 2 (4) Twilight Calls EXC 2.5 Trainer: Henry Candy

Jockey: David Probert

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 6lbs

OR: 94

NEXT BEST: Audience can make the crowd roar

Audience - 14:25 Newmarket

Audience was relatively easy to back on his debut over course and distance towards the end of last season, but that didn't stop him running out a very convincing winner, and he looks very interesting on his return to action.

He put two other well-bred newcomers in their place that day, always travelling strongly and showing a smart turn of foot to put the race to bed at the two-furlong pole. Audience is a nice, good-topped colt who seems sure to progress further this term, and he appears to have been found a good opportunity.

No. 2 (3) Audience EXC 1.1 Trainer: John & Thady Gosden

Jockey: Frankie Dettori

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 6lbs

OR: -

EACH-WAY: Ataser not to be underestimated

Ataser - 15:00 Newmarket

Ataser quickly developed into a useful performer as a two-year-old, winning three times, notably valuable nurseries at York and Doncaster in good style.

He was thrown in at the deep end on his return from nine months off in the Britannia at Royal Ascot last season, but shaped well on his only other start in a strong handicap over seven furlongs at Doncaster. Ataser shaped as though another try at this mile trip would be in his favour and he remains on a mark that he should be able to exploit based on his juvenile form.