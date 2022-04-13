- Trainer: Henry Candy
- Jockey: David Probert
- Age: 4
- Weight: 9st 6lbs
- OR: 94
Newmarket Racing Tips: Twilight Calls one to keep on side
Timeform's Andrew Asquith highlights a NAP, Next Best and Each-Way selection at Newmarket on Thursday 14 April.
"...has since been gelded and this relatively unexposed four-year-old surely has more to offer this season..."
NAP: Twilight Calls of interest on return
Twilight Calls - 16:45 Newmarket
Twilight Calls made the most of a good opportunity to make a winning return at Doncaster last season but progressed nicely afterwards, winning a five-furlong handicap from a 7 lb lower mark on the July Course from some solid yardsticks.
He wasn't seen to best effect at Goodwood next time but travelled like a well-handicapped horse in a useful sprint handicap at York on his final start, just unable to quicken with some more hardened types in the closing stages. Twilight Calls has since been gelded and this relatively unexposed four-year-old surely has more to offer this season.
NEXT BEST: Audience can make the crowd roar
Audience was relatively easy to back on his debut over course and distance towards the end of last season, but that didn't stop him running out a very convincing winner, and he looks very interesting on his return to action.
He put two other well-bred newcomers in their place that day, always travelling strongly and showing a smart turn of foot to put the race to bed at the two-furlong pole. Audience is a nice, good-topped colt who seems sure to progress further this term, and he appears to have been found a good opportunity.
EACH-WAY: Ataser not to be underestimated
Ataser quickly developed into a useful performer as a two-year-old, winning three times, notably valuable nurseries at York and Doncaster in good style.
He was thrown in at the deep end on his return from nine months off in the Britannia at Royal Ascot last season, but shaped well on his only other start in a strong handicap over seven furlongs at Doncaster. Ataser shaped as though another try at this mile trip would be in his favour and he remains on a mark that he should be able to exploit based on his juvenile form.
Newmarket 14th Apr (7f Cond Stks)Show Hide
Thursday 14 April, 2.25pm
|Back
|Lay
|Audience
|Anthem National
|Tuscan
|Siamsa
|Eldrickjones
|Lord Vader
Newmarket 14th Apr (1m Hcap)Show Hide
Thursday 14 April, 3.00pm
|Back
|Lay
|Carolus Magnus
|Via Serendipity
|Hortzadar
|Coase
|Ataser
|Enigmatic
|Intellogent
|Billy Mill
|Siam Fox
|Wonder Elmossman
Newmarket 14th Apr (5f Hcap)Show Hide
Thursday 14 April, 4.45pm
|Back
|Lay
|Twilight Calls
|Night On Earth
|Faustus
|Look Out Louis
|Aplomb
|Han Solo Berger
|Ornate
|Yimou
|Yazaman
|Isle Of Lismore