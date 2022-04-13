Tony Calvin Tips

Rhys Williams Tips

Horse Racing Tips

Daily Racing Multiple

Today's Racing News

Racing Results & Replays

Newmarket Racing Tips: Twilight Calls one to keep on side

Newmarket
Timeform's Andrew Asquith has three bets for Newmarket on Thursday

Timeform's Andrew Asquith highlights a NAP, Next Best and Each-Way selection at Newmarket on Thursday 14 April.

"...has since been gelded and this relatively unexposed four-year-old surely has more to offer this season..."

NAP: Twilight Calls of interest on return

Twilight Calls - 16:45 Newmarket

Twilight Calls made the most of a good opportunity to make a winning return at Doncaster last season but progressed nicely afterwards, winning a five-furlong handicap from a 7 lb lower mark on the July Course from some solid yardsticks.

He wasn't seen to best effect at Goodwood next time but travelled like a well-handicapped horse in a useful sprint handicap at York on his final start, just unable to quicken with some more hardened types in the closing stages. Twilight Calls has since been gelded and this relatively unexposed four-year-old surely has more to offer this season.

NEXT BEST: Audience can make the crowd roar

Audience - 14:25 Newmarket

Audience was relatively easy to back on his debut over course and distance towards the end of last season, but that didn't stop him running out a very convincing winner, and he looks very interesting on his return to action.

He put two other well-bred newcomers in their place that day, always travelling strongly and showing a smart turn of foot to put the race to bed at the two-furlong pole. Audience is a nice, good-topped colt who seems sure to progress further this term, and he appears to have been found a good opportunity.

EACH-WAY: Ataser not to be underestimated

Ataser - 15:00 Newmarket

Ataser quickly developed into a useful performer as a two-year-old, winning three times, notably valuable nurseries at York and Doncaster in good style.

He was thrown in at the deep end on his return from nine months off in the Britannia at Royal Ascot last season, but shaped well on his only other start in a strong handicap over seven furlongs at Doncaster. Ataser shaped as though another try at this mile trip would be in his favour and he remains on a mark that he should be able to exploit based on his juvenile form.

Bet £10 and Get a Free £2 Bet on Multiples Every Day!

Place £10 worth of Multiples or Bet Builders at odds of 2.0 or above over the course of a day, and, after the bets have settled, you'll get a free £2 bet to use on Multiples or Bet Builders. No opt-in required, T&Cs apply.

Recommended bets

NAP - Back Twilight Calls @ 3.7511/4 in the 16:45 Newmarket
NEXT BEST - Back Audience @ 2.26/5 in the 14:25 Newmarket
EACH WAY - Back Ataser @ 9.08/1 in the 15:00 Newmarket

Newmarket 14th Apr (7f Cond Stks)

Show Hide

Thursday 14 April, 2.25pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Audience
Anthem National
Tuscan
Siamsa
Eldrickjones
Lord Vader
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Newmarket 14th Apr (1m Hcap)

Show Hide

Thursday 14 April, 3.00pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Carolus Magnus
Via Serendipity
Hortzadar
Coase
Ataser
Enigmatic
Intellogent
Billy Mill
Siam Fox
Wonder Elmossman
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Newmarket 14th Apr (5f Hcap)

Show Hide

Thursday 14 April, 4.45pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Twilight Calls
Night On Earth
Faustus
Look Out Louis
Aplomb
Han Solo Berger
Ornate
Yimou
Yazaman
Isle Of Lismore
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open your account today using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn - £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses
Bet Now

T&Cs apply.

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles

More Horse Racing Tips