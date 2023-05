NAP

Twilight Calls - 16:00 Newmarket

Twilight Calls is a lightly-raced five-year-old who has always threatened to develop into a top sprinter and his best days may yet still lie ahead of him.

He made a winning reappearance over this course and distance in a handicap last season and ran respectably when finishing fifth in this race afterwards for all better was expected.

That race wasn't really run to suit, though, and he showed much more of what he is about when beaten a head in the Temple Stakes at Haydock next time, finding a chunk of improvement and he was unlucky not to win, having to wait for racing room at a crucial time. Twilight Calls ran another fine race when finding only top-class Nature Strip too good in the King's Stand Stakes on his final start and he looks a big player back in class, especially as he goes well fresh.

No. 14 (3) Twilight Calls SBK 11/4 EXC 4.3 Trainer: Henry Candy

Jockey: Ryan Moore

Age: 5

Weight: 9st 9lbs

OR: -

NEXT BEST

Eminency - 17:15 Newmarket

Eminency built on the promise of his debut when opening his account at Windsor in July and he ran respectably up against some useful rivals when finishing fifth in a valuable sales race at Doncaster on his next start.

He was a little disappointing on his nursery debut at Goodwood on his final start last season, only able to plug on in the closing stages, but the winner that day was well ahead of his mark and ran a cracker at this course on Friday.

Eminency was well backed on his reappearance at Kempton recently and probably would have won with a clear run, nothing going right from an early stage and he met plenty of trouble in the straight. He finished with plenty of running left that day and is almost certainly ahead of his mark, so is worth backing to gain compensation now.

No. 8 (9) Eminency (Ire) SBK 5/1 EXC 5 Trainer: Clive Cox

Jockey: Kieran Shoemark

Age: 3

Weight: 8st 12lbs

OR: 86

EACH WAY

Saga - 15:25 Newmarket

Saga remains with just a maiden win to his name, but his form as a juvenile is very strong, and he was very unlucky not to win the Britannia at Royal Ascot last season.

The eventual winner was a couple of lengths clear by the time Saga was able to hit full stride, but he stayed on strongly once in the clear and only narrowly failed to get up. Saga again wasn't suited by how the race developed at York on his final start and he has a race of this nature in him this season. Cheekpieces replace blinkers now and a big run is expected on his return to action.