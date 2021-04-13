To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Newmarket Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Wednesday

Newmarket
Timeform bring you three to back at Newmarket on Wednesday

Timeform pick out the three best bets at Newmarket on Wednesday.

"This looks a good starting point..."

Timeform on Love Is You

Going Places - 13:50 Newmarket

Going Places has taken his form to another level since joining Archie Watson and may not have stopped improving yet. He landed a gamble on debut for the yard at Lingfield in January while still looking raw, and quickly dispelled a lesser effort at Kempton next time when resuming winning ways back at Lingfield last month. He has the speed for this drop in trip, his front-running style of racing will be seen to good effect here, and a subsequent 6 lb rise underestimates him.

Global Giant - 15:00 Newmarket

This doesn't look the strongest renewal of this Group 3 and it could pay to keep it simple and side with the form horse Global Giant who has fitness on his side. He didn't handle the dirt when down the field in the valuable Saudi Cup, but was impressive when running away with a listed event at Kempton last time, and he is equally effective back on turf. This looks a good opportunity to improve his already impressive strike rate for this yard.

Love Is You - 15:35 Newmarket

Love Is You has a superb pedigree - dam won the Coronation Stakes - and she overcame the run of the race and inexperience to make a winning debut at over a mile at Ascot last season. She improved markedly when bolting up in a listed event at Newbury on her final start, having her rivals covered from some way out that day, and she has the pedigree and potential to develop into a smart filly. This looks a good starting point.

Smart Stat

Going Places - 13:50 Ascot

21% - Archie Watson's strike rate with sprinters

Recommended bets

Back Going Places @ 5.14/1 in the 13:50 at Newmarket
Back Global Giant @ 2.01/1 in the 15:00 at Newmarket
Back Love Is You @ 4.3100/30 in the 15:35 at Newmarket

Newmarket 14th Apr (6f Hcap)

Wednesday 14 April, 1.50pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Going Places
Gunmetal
Count Otto
Chil Chil
Stone Circle
Stone Of Destiny
Dazzling Dan
George Bowen
Additional
Willie John
Concierge
Newmarket 14th Apr (1m1f Grp 3)

Wednesday 14 April, 3.00pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Global Giant
My Oberon
San Donato
Maries Diamond
Solid Stone
Forest of Dean
Newmarket 14th Apr (7f Grp 3)

Wednesday 14 April, 3.35pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Saffron Beach
Love Is You
Divine Light
Sacred
Tawahub
Star Of Emaraaty
Ventura Diamond
Chocoya
Mamba Wamba
Seattle Rock
