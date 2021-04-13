Newmarket Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Wednesday

Going Places - 13:50 Newmarket

Going Places has taken his form to another level since joining Archie Watson and may not have stopped improving yet. He landed a gamble on debut for the yard at Lingfield in January while still looking raw, and quickly dispelled a lesser effort at Kempton next time when resuming winning ways back at Lingfield last month. He has the speed for this drop in trip, his front-running style of racing will be seen to good effect here, and a subsequent 6 lb rise underestimates him.

Global Giant - 15:00 Newmarket

This doesn't look the strongest renewal of this Group 3 and it could pay to keep it simple and side with the form horse Global Giant who has fitness on his side. He didn't handle the dirt when down the field in the valuable Saudi Cup, but was impressive when running away with a listed event at Kempton last time, and he is equally effective back on turf. This looks a good opportunity to improve his already impressive strike rate for this yard.

Love Is You - 15:35 Newmarket

Love Is You has a superb pedigree - dam won the Coronation Stakes - and she overcame the run of the race and inexperience to make a winning debut at over a mile at Ascot last season. She improved markedly when bolting up in a listed event at Newbury on her final start, having her rivals covered from some way out that day, and she has the pedigree and potential to develop into a smart filly. This looks a good starting point.