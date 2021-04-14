To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Newmarket Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Thursday

Flat racing
Timeform bring you three to back at Newmarket on Thursday

Timeform provide the three best bets at Newmarket on Thursday.

"...could be worth siding with at the forecast prices..."

Timeform on La Barrosa

Vision of Victory - 13:15 Newmarket

Vision of Victory is bred to be smart (by Camelot and a half-sister to the smart sprinter Astaire) and duly showed plenty of ability when second on her debut at Newcastle in October.

Settled in mid-division in the early stages, she made good headway to hold every chance entering the final furlong and kept on well despite hanging right to pass the post two and a quarter lengths behind the winner.

That form entitles Vision of Victory to be right in the mix in this maiden, while the small 'p' attached to her Timeform rating denotes that she is likely to improve with that experience under her belt. She is fancied to get off the mark at the second attempt.

Oxted - 15:00 Newmarket

Oxted developed into a high-class sprinter for Roger Teal last season, notably winning this race before taking the step up in grade in his stride to follow up in the July Cup.

That was an impressive performance to make the breakthrough in Group 1 company, always looking in his comfort zone and just needing to be kept up to his work to land the spoils by a length and a quarter.

Admittedly, Oxted has failed to reproduce that form in two subsequent starts, but he had valid excuses both times and drops significantly in class here after seemingly failing to handle the dirt on his reappearance in Riyadh two months ago.

He is well clear on Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings and really should take all the beating.

La Barrosa - 15:35 Newmarket

La Barrosa showed borderline smart form on his first two starts as a two-year-old, making a winning debut in a maiden at Ascot in September and then overcoming unfavourable circumstances to maintain his unbeaten record in the Somerville Tattersall Stakes at this course three weeks later.

Stepped up to Grade 1 company for his final outing in the Criterium International at Saint-Cloud, La Barrosa ultimately finished well held in fifth but can be forgiven that effort given the testing conditions, which put too much of an emphasis on stamina at the trip.

He remains with potential now back on better ground and could be worth siding with at the forecast prices, despite the fact William Buick has seemingly chosen to ride stablemate Master of The Seas.

Smart Stats

AL WAQIDI - 16:10 Newmarket
2 - Charlie Appleby's number of winners in past 2 runnings
30% - Charlie Appleby's strike rate at Newmarket (Rowley) since the start of the 2017 season

Recommended bets

Back Vision of Victory @5.69/2 in the 13:15 at Newmarket
Back Oxted @1.768/11 in the 15:00 at Newmarket
Back La Barrosa @5.79/2 in the 15:35 at Newmarket

Bet slip

Close

