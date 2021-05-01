To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Newmarket Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Sunday

Horse racing at Newmarket
There's Group 1 action at Newmarket on Sunday

Timeform highlight the three best bets at Newmarket on Sunday.

"...she is an exciting prospect..."

Timeform on A'Shaari

Francesco Guardi - 13:15 Newmarket

Francesco Guardi made a winning start over seven furlongs in a novice at Salisbury last year and then produced a better effort in defeat when third in the listed Denford Stakes at Newbury. Francesco Guardi is bred for middle distances so it is encouraging that he showed so much speed as a juvenile, and he looks well handicapped based on the form he showed at Newbury. He flopped at Yarmouth on his final start of the season but that run should be overlooked - he lost ground after jumping a path - and he remains open to plenty of improvement over this trip.

A'Shaari - 14:25 Newmarket

A'Shaari is a sister to dual Group 1 winner Wuheida, and she made an impressive start to her career when scoring at the first attempt on the July course. A'Shaari edged left under pressure when asked to assert, showing her inexperience, but it didn't prevent her from drawing three and a half lengths clear. She is an exciting prospect and fully deserves a crack at a race such as this.

Tawleed - 17:20 Newmarket

Things didn't go smoothly for Tawleed on his handicap debut at Kempton in March - he dived left leaving the stalls and was then hampered a couple of furlongs later - but he remains one to be positive about. Tawleed made good headway to hold every chance over a furlong out but had to settle for fourth after failing to sustain his effort. He looks well handicapped based on his two-year-old form and should go close.

Smart Stat

Echo Point - 16:50 Newmarket
30% - Charlie Appleby's strike rate at Newmarket since the start of the 2017 season

Recommended bets

Back Francesco Guardi @ 3.259/4 in the 13:15 at Newmarket
Back A'Shaari @ 3.02/1 in the 14:25 at Newmarket
Back Tawleed @ 4.03/1 in the 17:20 at Newmarket

Newmarket 2nd May (1m2f Hcap)

Sunday 2 May, 1.15pm

Western Symphony
Francesco Guardi
Kehailaan
River Alwen
Leopardo
Fountain Cross
Newmarket 2nd May (1m2f Listed)

Sunday 2 May, 2.25pm

Ashaari
Sea Karats
Lady Hayes
Alba Rose
Mystery Angel
Taslima
The Flying Ginger
Forever Grateful
Newmarket 2nd May (7f Hcap)

Sunday 2 May, 5.20pm

Tawleed
Thunder Of Niagara
Inveigle
Apres Dark
Sayifyouwill
Lovely Breeze
Bonnyrigg
Dashing Dick
Mere Green
