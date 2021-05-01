Newmarket Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Sunday

Francesco Guardi - 13:15 Newmarket

Francesco Guardi made a winning start over seven furlongs in a novice at Salisbury last year and then produced a better effort in defeat when third in the listed Denford Stakes at Newbury. Francesco Guardi is bred for middle distances so it is encouraging that he showed so much speed as a juvenile, and he looks well handicapped based on the form he showed at Newbury. He flopped at Yarmouth on his final start of the season but that run should be overlooked - he lost ground after jumping a path - and he remains open to plenty of improvement over this trip.

A'Shaari - 14:25 Newmarket

A'Shaari is a sister to dual Group 1 winner Wuheida, and she made an impressive start to her career when scoring at the first attempt on the July course. A'Shaari edged left under pressure when asked to assert, showing her inexperience, but it didn't prevent her from drawing three and a half lengths clear. She is an exciting prospect and fully deserves a crack at a race such as this.

Tawleed - 17:20 Newmarket

Things didn't go smoothly for Tawleed on his handicap debut at Kempton in March - he dived left leaving the stalls and was then hampered a couple of furlongs later - but he remains one to be positive about. Tawleed made good headway to hold every chance over a furlong out but had to settle for fourth after failing to sustain his effort. He looks well handicapped based on his two-year-old form and should go close.