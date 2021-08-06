- Trainer: Mark Johnston
- Jockey: Franny Norton
- Age: 2
- Weight: 9st 0lbs
- OR: -
Newmarket Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Saturday
Timeform highlight the three best bets at Newmarket on Saturday...
"...it seems only a matter of time before he gets his head back in front..."
Timeform on Autumn War
Value Theory - 14:50 Newmarket
Value Theory stepped up on her debut to get off the mark over this course and distance last month, making all to win by two and a half lengths in impressive fashion. This will be tougher now stepping up to Group 3 company, but she remains open to more improvement and is fancied to prove equal to the challenge for Mark Johnston, who is seeking his fourth victory in the Sweet Solera Stakes since 2014.
Blue Collar Lad - 15:25 Newmarket
Blue Collar Lad ran a huge race when second on his nursery debut at Goodwood last week, proving better than ever on his first try at seven furlongs. He was beaten just half a length and may have given the winner even more to think about but for being hampered briefly in the early stages. He is only 2 lb higher in the weights here and should mount a bold bid to gain compensation, particularly with a good-value claimer taking over in the saddle.
Autumn War ran right up to his best when second at Haydock last time, sticking to his task well to be beaten only two lengths, with the first two pulling well clear of the rest. Autumn War can race from the same mark here and it seems only a matter of time before he gets his head back in front, with the booking of William Buick also catching the eye at a track he rides particularly well.
Smart Stat
AUTUMN WAR - 17:30 Newmarket
22% - William Buick's strike rate at Newmarket (July)
Recommended bets
Newmarket 7th Aug (7f Grp 3)Show Hide
Saturday 7 August, 2.50pm
|Back
|Lay
|Wild Beauty
|Value Theory
|Sunstrike
|Shouldavbeenmore
|Ardbraccan
|Rolling The Dice
|Majestic Glory
|Nurseclaire
|Renaissance
|Almohandesah
|Victoria Grove
Newmarket 7th Aug (7f Nursery)Show Hide
Saturday 7 August, 3.25pm
|Back
|Lay
|Fall Of Rome
|Uncs
|Blue Collar Lad
|Neptune Legend
|Desert Angel
|South Audley
|Already Gone
Newmarket 7th Aug (1m6f Hcap)Show Hide
Saturday 7 August, 5.30pm
|Back
|Lay
|Dancing Harry
|Amazing Red
|Autumn War
|Lucky Deal