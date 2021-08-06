Newmarket Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Saturday

Value Theory - 14:50 Newmarket

Value Theory stepped up on her debut to get off the mark over this course and distance last month, making all to win by two and a half lengths in impressive fashion. This will be tougher now stepping up to Group 3 company, but she remains open to more improvement and is fancied to prove equal to the challenge for Mark Johnston, who is seeking his fourth victory in the Sweet Solera Stakes since 2014.

No. 9 (9) Value Theory (Ire) SBK 7/2 EXC 4.6 Trainer: Mark Johnston

Jockey: Franny Norton

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 0lbs

OR: -

Blue Collar Lad - 15:25 Newmarket

Blue Collar Lad ran a huge race when second on his nursery debut at Goodwood last week, proving better than ever on his first try at seven furlongs. He was beaten just half a length and may have given the winner even more to think about but for being hampered briefly in the early stages. He is only 2 lb higher in the weights here and should mount a bold bid to gain compensation, particularly with a good-value claimer taking over in the saddle.

No. 7 (2) Blue Collar Lad SBK 3/1 EXC 4.5 Trainer: Robyn Brisland

Jockey: Ray Dawson

Age: 2

Weight: 8st 9lbs

OR: 77

Autumn War - 17:30 Newmarket

Autumn War ran right up to his best when second at Haydock last time, sticking to his task well to be beaten only two lengths, with the first two pulling well clear of the rest. Autumn War can race from the same mark here and it seems only a matter of time before he gets his head back in front, with the booking of William Buick also catching the eye at a track he rides particularly well.