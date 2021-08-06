To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Rhys Williams Tips

Daily Racing Multiple

Today's Racing News

Racing Results & Replays

Racecards & Archives

Racing...Only Bettor

Newmarket Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Saturday

Racing at Newmarket
Timeform bring you three to back at Newmarket on Saturday

Timeform highlight the three best bets at Newmarket on Saturday...

"...it seems only a matter of time before he gets his head back in front..."

Timeform on Autumn War

Value Theory - 14:50 Newmarket

Value Theory stepped up on her debut to get off the mark over this course and distance last month, making all to win by two and a half lengths in impressive fashion. This will be tougher now stepping up to Group 3 company, but she remains open to more improvement and is fancied to prove equal to the challenge for Mark Johnston, who is seeking his fourth victory in the Sweet Solera Stakes since 2014.

Blue Collar Lad - 15:25 Newmarket

Blue Collar Lad ran a huge race when second on his nursery debut at Goodwood last week, proving better than ever on his first try at seven furlongs. He was beaten just half a length and may have given the winner even more to think about but for being hampered briefly in the early stages. He is only 2 lb higher in the weights here and should mount a bold bid to gain compensation, particularly with a good-value claimer taking over in the saddle.

Autumn War - 17:30 Newmarket

Autumn War ran right up to his best when second at Haydock last time, sticking to his task well to be beaten only two lengths, with the first two pulling well clear of the rest. Autumn War can race from the same mark here and it seems only a matter of time before he gets his head back in front, with the booking of William Buick also catching the eye at a track he rides particularly well.


Smart Stat

AUTUMN WAR - 17:30 Newmarket
22% - William Buick's strike rate at Newmarket (July)

Recommended bets

Back Value Theory @ 4.3310/3 in the 14:50 at Newmarket
Back Blue Collar Lad @ 4.03/1 in the 15:25 at Newmarket
Back Autumn War @ 3.02/1 in the 17:30 at Newmarket

Newmarket 7th Aug (7f Grp 3)

Show Hide

Saturday 7 August, 2.50pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Wild Beauty
Value Theory
Sunstrike
Shouldavbeenmore
Ardbraccan
Rolling The Dice
Majestic Glory
Nurseclaire
Renaissance
Almohandesah
Victoria Grove
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Newmarket 7th Aug (7f Nursery)

Show Hide

Saturday 7 August, 3.25pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Fall Of Rome
Uncs
Blue Collar Lad
Neptune Legend
Desert Angel
South Audley
Already Gone
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Newmarket 7th Aug (1m6f Hcap)

Show Hide

Saturday 7 August, 5.30pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Dancing Harry
Amazing Red
Autumn War
Lucky Deal
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open your account today using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn - £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses
Bet Now

T&Cs apply.

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles

More Horse Racing Tips