Newmarket Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Friday

Sweeping - 13:15 Newmarket

Sweeping shaped with plenty of promise when second to a good prospect at Leicester on debut and built on that run when hitting the frame in the Chesham Stakes at Royal Ascot last time. He still showed signs of inexperience on that occasion, leaving the impression there should be much more to come, and this athletic sort is hard to oppose back down in class.

No. 12 (2) Sweeping SBK 11/4 EXC 3.95 Trainer: Archie Watson

Jockey: Hollie Doyle

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 0lbs

OR: -

Peter The Great - 13:50 Newmarket

Peter The Great wasn't strong in the market but that didn't stop him making a winning debut in the Wood Ditton on the Rowley course in April and he has improved in two starts since, making the most of a good opportunity when resuming winning ways over course and distance last time. He travelled well and drew clear of his rivals in the style of a potentially smart colt so an opening mark of 92 looks more than fair and he should have even more to offer.

No. 5 (3) Peter The Great SBK 4/1 EXC 5 Trainer: John & Thady Gosden

Jockey: Frankie Dettori

Age: 3

Weight: 8st 11lbs

OR: 92

Snow Lantern - 15:35 Newmarket

The Coronation form looks key with Snow Lantern fancied to turn the tables on Alcohol Free and take her place at the top table with victory. Richard Hannon's filly was making just her fourth start at Royal Ascot but took a huge step forward on her previous form and looked right at home at this level in splitting a pair of Group 1 winners in Alcohol Free and Mother Earth. She didn't get the clearest passage, either, so you can make a strong case for her to come out on top now with further improvement in the offing.