Newmarket Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Friday

Newmarket
The July meeting at Newmarket continues on Friday

Timeform bring you the three best bets at Newmarket on Friday...

"...you can make a strong case for her to come out on top now..."

Timeform on Snow Lantern

Sweeping - 13:15 Newmarket

Sweeping shaped with plenty of promise when second to a good prospect at Leicester on debut and built on that run when hitting the frame in the Chesham Stakes at Royal Ascot last time. He still showed signs of inexperience on that occasion, leaving the impression there should be much more to come, and this athletic sort is hard to oppose back down in class.

Peter The Great - 13:50 Newmarket

Peter The Great wasn't strong in the market but that didn't stop him making a winning debut in the Wood Ditton on the Rowley course in April and he has improved in two starts since, making the most of a good opportunity when resuming winning ways over course and distance last time. He travelled well and drew clear of his rivals in the style of a potentially smart colt so an opening mark of 92 looks more than fair and he should have even more to offer.

Snow Lantern - 15:35 Newmarket

The Coronation form looks key with Snow Lantern fancied to turn the tables on Alcohol Free and take her place at the top table with victory. Richard Hannon's filly was making just her fourth start at Royal Ascot but took a huge step forward on her previous form and looked right at home at this level in splitting a pair of Group 1 winners in Alcohol Free and Mother Earth. She didn't get the clearest passage, either, so you can make a strong case for her to come out on top now with further improvement in the offing.

Smart Stat

Ellade - 14:25 Newmarket

21% - Mark Johnston's strike rate at NEWMARKET (JULY) since the start of the 2017 season

Recommended bets

Back Sweeping @ 4.03/1 in the 13:15 at Newmarket
Back Peter The Great @ 4.94/1 in the 13:50 at Newmarket
Back Snow Lantern @ 5.59/2 in the 15:35 at Newmarket

