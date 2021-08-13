Newmarket Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Saturday

Midrarr - 14:00 Newmarket

Midrarr was notably strong in the betting when resuming winning ways at Wolverhampton last month and produced a career-best effort when following up at the same venue on Tuesday. That was a very straightforward win, having plenty in hand at the line, and she should prove a tough nut to crack back on turf under a 5 lb penalty.

No. 3 (1) Midrarr (Ire) SBK 9/4 EXC 4 Trainer: William Haggas

Jockey: Liam Jones

Age: 4

Weight: 8st 6lbs

OR: 83

First Folio - 15:05 Newmarket

First Folio won a big-field, competitive handicap at York with a bit in hand in June, and is best excused his latest effort in the Stewards' Cup consolation race at Goodwood last time. He was possibly unsuited by heavy ground on that occasion - both of his wins this year have come on good-to-firm ground - and wasn't given a hard time once his chance had gone. He remains a progressive three-year-old and should have ground conditions to his liking.

No. 7 (6) First Folio SBK 10/3 EXC 4.4 Trainer: James Ferguson

Jockey: Kieran Shoemark

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 3lbs

OR: 98

Degree - 16:15 Newmarket

Degree has an excellent pedigree and has shown plenty of ability in three starts so far, building on the promise of her debut when opening her account in good style at Wolverhampton in May. She beat two next-time-out winners on that occasion with a bit to spare, and the runner-up that day has since progressed into a useful sort. Degree was unable to follow up under a penalty last time, but remains of filly with potential, and can make a winning handicap debut.

