- Trainer: William Haggas
- Jockey: Liam Jones
- Age: 4
- Weight: 8st 6lbs
- OR: 83
Newmarket Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Saturday
Timeform pick out the three best bets at Newmarket on Saturday...
"...remains of filly with potential, and can make a winning handicap debut..."
Timeform on Degree
Midrarr was notably strong in the betting when resuming winning ways at Wolverhampton last month and produced a career-best effort when following up at the same venue on Tuesday. That was a very straightforward win, having plenty in hand at the line, and she should prove a tough nut to crack back on turf under a 5 lb penalty.
First Folio won a big-field, competitive handicap at York with a bit in hand in June, and is best excused his latest effort in the Stewards' Cup consolation race at Goodwood last time. He was possibly unsuited by heavy ground on that occasion - both of his wins this year have come on good-to-firm ground - and wasn't given a hard time once his chance had gone. He remains a progressive three-year-old and should have ground conditions to his liking.
Degree has an excellent pedigree and has shown plenty of ability in three starts so far, building on the promise of her debut when opening her account in good style at Wolverhampton in May. She beat two next-time-out winners on that occasion with a bit to spare, and the runner-up that day has since progressed into a useful sort. Degree was unable to follow up under a penalty last time, but remains of filly with potential, and can make a winning handicap debut.
Smart Stat
Degree - 16:15 Newmarket
20% - Sir Michael Stoute's strike rate with handicap debutants
Recommended bets
Saturday 14 August, 2.00pm
|Goolwa
|Military Two Step
|Midrarr
|Eileendover
|Quenelle Dor
|Makawee
Saturday 14 August, 3.05pm
|Great Ambassador
|First Folio
|Rathbone
|Premier Power
|Sunset Breeze
|Streamline
|Chairmanoftheboard
|Jumby
|Meraas
|Open Wide
Saturday 14 August, 4.15pm
|Degree
|Dont Tell Claire
|Danni California
|Royal Event
|First Dance
|Shouldering
|Gold Wing
|Bellazada