- Trainer: Michael Appleby
- Jockey: Tom Marquand
- Age: 3
- Weight: 9st 6lbs
- OR: 94
Newmarket Racing Tips: Shagraan very interesting
Timeform's Andrew Asquith highlights a Nap, Next Best and Each Way selection at Newmarket on Saturday.
-
A Newmarket Nap, Next Best and Each Way from Timeform
- Trainer: Charlie Appleby
- Jockey: William Buick
- Age: 4
- Weight: 9st 8lbs
- OR: -
- Trainer: David O'Meara
- Jockey: Daniel Tudhope
- Age: 10
- Weight: 8st 13lbs
- OR: 95
Newmarket Nap - 16:45 - Back Shagraan
Shagraan was a 125,000 guineas purchase out of Clive Cox's yard, and shaped really well on his first start for Mick Appleby on his seasonal reappearance at Sandown last week where he was unlucky not to push the winner close.
Shagraan, who had been gelded since last seen, travelled well on the heels of the leaders along the inside but had to wait for a gap while the winner had a clear shot at things in the centre and secured first run.
That cost Shagraan his winning chance, but he kept on powerfully to grab second close home and he's capable of better granted some luck in running. He's still well treated after edging up only 1 lb in the weights and stepping back up to six furlongs won't be an issue.
Newmarket Next Best - 13:10 - Back Star Guest
The drop to sprinting was the making of Star Guest last season, winning her last two starts in handicaps over this trip on the July Course.
She won in good style when last seen in July, always travelling well and asserting over a furlong out. That performance was backed up by a good timefigure and she can maintain her unbeaten record at this trip on her return to action for a jockey and trainer combination who do so well at this track.
Newmarket Each Way - 13:45 - Back Summerghand
A fiendishly competitive sprint handicap with several in with a squeak, but it's the David O'Meara-trained veteran Summerghand who gets the vote.
He went into many a notebook with his fast-finishing fifth from a hopeless position - he also met trouble in-running - over course and distance last month, and he remains on a competitive mark, so he must go well again representing a yard in good form.
GET £20 IN FREE BETS WHEN YOU BET £5
New customers only. Bet £5 on the Betfair Sportsbook and receive £20 in FREE bets once your qualifying bet has been settled. T&Cs apply.
Newmarket 4th May (6f Hcap)Show Hide
Saturday 4 May, 1.45pm
|Back
|Lay
|Noble Style
|Summerghand
|Chairmanoftheboard
|Apollo One
|Rabaah
|Rohaan
|Aleezdancer
|Mums Tipple
|Rocket Rodney
|Aberama Gold
|Sterling Knight
|Chipstead
|Desert Cop
|Abate
|Tactical
|Wallop
Bet slip
New to Betfair?
Join to place betsJoin today
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.