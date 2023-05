NAP

Queen of Fairies - 14:25 Newmarket

Queen of Fairies was strong in the betting and duly looked a really bright prospect when making a winning start to her career at Southwell in December.

She took a while to get the hang of things, but there was plenty to like about the way she put the race to bed in the final furlong, forging clear under a hands-and-heels ride to win by three and a quarter lengths.

A beautifully-bred filly (by Cracksman and out of a half-sister to Teofilo), Queen of Fairies is open to significant improvement with that experience under her belt and it will be exciting to see what she can do now up in grade.

No. 6 (3) Queen Of Fairies SBK 7/2 EXC 4.5 Trainer: Charlie Appleby

Jockey: William Buick

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 2lbs

OR: -

NEXT BEST

Prosperous Voyage - 15:00 Newmarket

Prosperous Voyage filled the runner-up spot in the 1000 Guineas on this card 12 months ago and a deserved Group 1 victory soon followed when she produced a career-best effort to land the Falmouth Stakes at the July Festival.

That form is up there with the best on offer here and Prosperous Voyage escapes a penalty despite this being a Group 2, so she is 2 lb clear of her main form rival, Via Sistina, on Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings.

A lengthy, deep-girthed filly, Prosperous Voyage could potentially have more to offer as a four-year-old and another bold bid seems assured on her return from seven months on the sidelines.

No. 6 (4) Prosperous Voyage (Ire) SBK 3/1 EXC 4.6 Trainer: Ralph Beckett

Jockey: Frankie Dettori

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 2lbs

OR: -

EACH-WAY

Firstman - 13:50 Newmarket

Firstman enjoyed a productive winter on the all-weather at Dundalk, winning twice and then showing even better form when also filling the runner-up spot twice.

He was last seen running over hurdles at Leopardstown in March, producing a career-best effort in that sphere to finish third in a big-field handicap.

Trained by Tony Martin, Firstman clearly arrives here in a rich vein of from and a BHA mark of 88 is unlikely to prove beyond him if he continues to go the right way, with the booking of champion jockey William Buick also catching the eye.