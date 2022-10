NAP: Prince of Pillo can land the opener

Prince of Pillo - 13:50 Newmarket

Prince of Pillo won two of his first three starts for Keith Dalgleish, with his only defeat coming when fourth having met trouble in the Flying Childers Stakes at Doncaster.

He then took a big step forward when running out a totally dominant winner in listed company at Ayr just five days later.

The son of Prince of Lir was mightily impressive in both the way he tanked through that race (soon prominent despite being the slowest from the stalls) and in how he lengthened clear when asked, ultimately landing the spoils by three and a half lengths.

That was a borderline smart performance and just a repeat of that form will make Prince of Pillo very much the one to beat as he seeks his biggest success yet.

No. 3 (1) Prince Of Pillo (Ire) SBK 13/8 EXC 2.78 Trainer: Keith Dalgleish

Jockey: Callum Rodriguez

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 3lbs

OR: -

NEXT BEST: La Yakel is likely to progress further

La Yakel - 16:10 Newmarket

La Yakel looked a potential pattern performer when making a successful handicap debut at Ascot last month, confirming the promise of his wide-margin win in a Southwell novice event five weeks earlier.

The official winning margin at Ascot was just half a length, but he was arguably value for extra given how things developed, looking well on top at the finish despite coming from much further back than the other placed horses, the first three pulling a few lengths clear of the rest.

The manner of that victory suggests La Yakel was full value for a 5 lb rise in the weights and his scope for more improvement suggests he really ought to take plenty of beating in his hat-trick bid, particularly with the William Haggas yard still in such good form (73% of horses running to form).

No. 7 (5) La Yakel SBK 3/1 EXC 5.1 Trainer: William Haggas

Jockey: Tom Marquand

Age: 3

Weight: 8st 13lbs

OR: 92

EACH-WAY: Expect Shaara to shine

Shaara - 17:50 Newmarket

Shaara completed a hat-trick when winning in listed company at Yarmouth last month, showing improved form and a good attitude to take the step up in grade in her stride.

She edged ahead inside the final furlong and dug deep under pressure to get the verdict by a nose, with all the right horses coming to the fore in a bunched finish.

Beaten just once in five starts, Shaara is clearly going the right way and this smart prospect is fancied to take another step forward to bring up her fourth win in a row and her first in Group company.