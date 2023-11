A Newmarket NAP, Next Best and Each-Way from Timeform

Newmarket NAP - 15:22 - Back Pride of America

No. 3 (4) Pride Of America (Fr) EXC 1.1 Trainer: Amy Murphy

Jockey: Clifford Lee

Age: 6

Weight: 9st 6lbs

OR: -

Pride of America showed very smart form when carrying a big weight to victory in the John Smith's Cup at York in July and he ran to a similar level in defeat when filling the runner-up spot in a listed event at Ayr last time, sticking to his task well given the strong gallop he set to be beaten just a length and a half.

A terrific servant to the Amy Murphy yard, Pride of America has the best form in this listed contest and he acts well on heavy going, so it looks an excellent opportunity for him to gain a first success outside of handicap company.

Back Pride of America @ 2.56/4 on Betfair Exchange Bet now

Newmarket Next Best - 11:52 - Back Ghaihaban

No. 6 (5) Ghaihaban EXC 1.02 Trainer: Andrew Balding

Jockey: David Probert

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 2lbs

OR: -

Ghaihaban shaped with plenty of encouragement when finding one too good on her debut at Windsor a couple of weeks ago, finishing strongly once the penny dropped to pass the post only two and a quarter lengths behind the winner.

That form sets the standard in this line-up and Ghaihaban seems sure to progress with the experience under her belt. A couple of well-bred newcomers have the potential to give her a race, but she rates a very solid selection to open her account at the second attempt.

Back Ghaihaban @ 3.02/1 on Betfair Exchange Bet now

Newmarket Each-Way - 15:57 - Back Hodler

No. 7 (14) Hodler (Ger) EXC 1.02 Trainer: Jim Boyle

Jockey: Ryan Sexton

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 10lbs

OR: 83

Hodler got back on track after a couple of below-par efforts when finishing second at Leicester last time, leaving the impression he would have given the winner more to think about had his rider not opted to go towards the disadvantageous stand rail through the first part of the race.

Lining up from the same mark today, Hodler won off 1 lb higher at Chester back in May and he could be worth a chance to double his tally for the year with conditions again in his favour.