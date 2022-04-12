Newmarket Racing Tips: Object has more to offer this season

NAP: Object potentially well treated

Object - 13:50 Newmarket

Object won a six-furlong novice event on the July Course last season which has produced plenty of subsequent winners, and he looked well ahead of his mark when making all on nursery debut at Kempton on his final start.

He was very strong in the market that day and that authoritative success was backed up by the clock, while he also showed a good attitude to assert again when joined inside the final furlong. He is very much the type to make an even better three-year-old and it is hard to think a BHA mark of 88 will prove his limit.

No. 8 (8) Object SBK 11/2 EXC 8.4 Trainer: Martyn Meade

Jockey: Silvestre De Sousa

Age: 3

Weight: 8st 12lbs

OR: 88

NEXT BEST: Bellosa can go well back at this venue

Bellosa - 15:00 Newmarket

Bellosa made all to win her first two starts over seven furlongs at this track last season, including at listed level, and she shaped well in a useful handicap at Kempton when last seen in December.

A strong-travelling filly, she should have no problem dropping back to six furlongs for the first time, and being a prominent runner who clearly goes well at this track, she is fancied to go close back in pattern company.

No. 5 (2) Bellosa (Ire) SBK 11/2 EXC 8.4 Trainer: Jane Chapple-Hyam

Jockey: Adam Kirby

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 4lbs

OR: -

EACH-WAY: Aldhaja has a big chance in a competitive heat

Aldhaja - 16:45 Newmarket

Aldhaja only made his debut in February but he was well backed and looked above average as he made a winning start at Southwell, always well positioned before being sent into the lead two furlongs out and finding extra once tacking approaching the final furlong.

He was unable to follow up under a penalty at Lingfield last time, but he ran well nonetheless, and time may tell that he bumped into a smart rival that day. He makes his first start on turf now, but hopefully that won't prove an issue, and it will be a surprise if he doesn't prove much better than a BHA mark of 82 in time.