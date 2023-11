A Newmarket NAP, Next Best and Each Way from Timeform

Newmarket Nap - 15:10 - Back Mr Alan

No. 1 (8) Mr Alan SBK 7/2 EXC 4.7 Trainer: George Boughey

Jockey: Daniel Tudhope

Age: 4

Weight: 10st 2lbs

OR: 97

Mr Alan handles heavy ground well and he came on as expected for his seasonal return when resuming winning ways over a mile and a quarter at Nottingham last month.

He had won the same race 12 months earlier from 2 lb lower and, though he only just held on at the line, he went through that race like a horse who has even more to offer. That was just his second start of the year and a subsequent 3 lb rise leaves him on a competitive mark.

Newmarket Next Best - 13:25 - Back Hamish

No. 2 (3) Hamish SBK 10/11 EXC 1.95 Trainer: William Haggas

Jockey: Richard Kingscote

Age: 7

Weight: 9st 9lbs

OR: -

The William Haggas-trained Hamish goes particularly well when the mud is flying and he is very much the one to beat in the rearranged St Simon Stakes.

He finished runner-up to Max Vega in this race 12 months ago (at Newbury) and has won all three of his starts this season, producing his best effort of the year in the Glorious Stakes at Goodwood last time. He arrives a fresh horse and sets a good standard on form.

Newmarket Each Way - 12:15 - Back Herakles

No. 13 (10) Herakles (Ire) SBK 7/1 EXC 9 Trainer: Paul Midgley

Jockey: Daniel Tudhope

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 0lbs

OR: 66

Herakles didn't progress as expected for Bryan Smart this year, but he is well treated on the pick of his form and, having been picked up cheaply by current connections, he shaped encouragingly when third at Leicester in September.

With a strong pace on the cards, he's worth taking a chance on in a decidedly open sprint handicap.

