NAP: Morning Poem expected to follow up

Morning Poem - 19:40 Newmarket

Morning Poem created a good impression when making a winning debut at Kempton last year, but she failed to meet market expectations on her return when beaten over the same course and distance, the combination of a five-month break and racing too freely seeming to take its toll late on.

She was once again too free upped in trip in the Cheshire Oaks on her next start, but she was also probably flying too high at that stage of her career, and left that effort well behind when making a winning handicap debut over course and distance four weeks ago.

That was a career-best effort, proving well suited by the first proper galloping test of her career, and also proving an opening mark of 80 a lenient one. Morning Poem was still a little keen, but had plenty in hand that day, and this well-bred filly - who could hardly be in better hands - is expected to take an 8 lb rise in the weights in her stride.

No. 2 (3) Morning Poem SBK 15/8 EXC 2.96 Trainer: John & Thady Gosden

Jockey: Robert Havlin

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 3lbs

OR: 88

NEXT BEST: Sense of Wisdom looks a good prospect

Sense of Wisdom - 18:40 Newmarket

This may turn out to be a strong race, but Sense of Wisdom created a good impression when making a winning debut over course and distance last month, and should be up to defying a penalty.

He is from a smart family and he deserves extra credit for winning on debut, overcoming both greenness and his rider dropping his whip, while also beating his stablemate who brought a good level of form to the table.

The runner-up has franked the form since by winning a handicap at Ascot from a mark of 93, and Sense of Wisdom seems sure to have derived plenty for that initial experience. The excellent Harry Davies, who takes off an invaluable 5lb, retains the ride, and Sense of Wisdom should be plying his trade at a higher level sooner rather than later.

No. 2 (4) Sense Of Wisdom SBK 4/6 EXC 1.83 Trainer: Charlie Appleby

Jockey: Harry Davies

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 10lbs

OR: -

EACH-WAY: Porfin is ready to strike

Porfin - 18:10 Newmarket

Porfin left the impression he was ready to win again when runner-up at Wolverhampton in April and he was arguably unlucky not to get his head in front after a short break at Lingfield on Wednesday.

He met trouble on more than one occasion, making good headway when meeting trouble a furlong out, and once again stopped in his run when short of room close home. It is interesting that connections turn him out quickly and he remains on a competitive mark, one that is just 3 lb higher than his last winning one.