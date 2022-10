NAP: Holloway Boy looks a big player

Holloway Boy - 14:25 Newmarket

Holloway Boy has improved by the run since making a winning debut in the Chesham Stakes at Royal Ascot in June, notably showing borderline smart form when filling the runner-up spot in the Tattersalls Stakes at this course last time.

That was his first start for eight weeks and there was lots to like about his effort in defeat, keeping on well to pass the post just a length and a half behind Nostrum, the red-hot favourite for the Dewhurst Stakes later on the card.

That form identifies Holloway Boy as the one to beat on these terms and he rates a very solid selection to regain the winning thread, with further progress not out of the question now stepping up to a mile.

No. 5 (6) Holloway Boy SBK 9/4 EXC 3.6 Trainer: K. R. Burke

Jockey: Clifford Lee

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 3lbs

OR: -

NEXT BEST: Desert Order on the upgrade

Desert Order - 16:15 Newmarket

Desert Order set a high standard and duly put his experience to good use to get off the mark in a valuable maiden at York last time, making all to land the spoils by half a length in comfortable fashion.

That form is working out well (the second and third both won next-time-out) and everything about Desert Order suggests he may yet have an even bigger effort in the locker, a tall colt who remains relatively unexposed after only three starts.

A BHA mark of 92 certainly looks a fair starting point to life in handicaps and it will be no surprise if he improves way beyond this level to make an impact in pattern races next year.

No. 1 (9) Desert Order (Ire) EXC 2.54 Trainer: Charlie Appleby

Jockey: William Buick

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 9lbs

OR: 92

EACH-WAY: Evaluation is very solid

Evaluation - 15:40 Newmarket

Evaluation has already won four times this summer and he ran right up to his best when finding one too good at Sandown last time, proving himself still on a good mark.

He looked in control when moving to the front entering the final two furlongs but, after hitting a low of 1.24 in-running, he was eventually pegged back in the final strides.

Beaten just a nose, Evaluation can line up from the same mark today and should be thereabouts again if arriving in the same sort of form after seven weeks off.