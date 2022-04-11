Newmarket Racing Tips: Godolphin gelding can Master his rivals

NAP: Stick with Master of The Seas

Master of The Seas - 15:00 Newmarket

After winning the Craven Stakes at this meeting 12 months ago, Master of The Seas then produced a career-best effort to fill the runner-up spot in the 2000 Guineas over the same course and distance, sticking to his task well to be beaten just a neck. Admittedly, he wasn't at his best in two starts last autumn, but this is a good chance for him to bounce back after a gelding operation during the winter. That could well eke out a bit more improvement and Master of The Seas is certainly the one to beat if getting back to the level he showed in the 2000 Guineas.

No. 6 (6) Master Of The Seas (Ire) SBK 1/1 EXC 2.2 Trainer: Charlie Appleby

Jockey: William Buick

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 0lbs

OR: -

NEXT BEST: Tacarib Bay is a big player

Tacarib Bay - 14:25 Newmarket

Tacarib Bay looked a promising colt when last seen finishing third in the Horris Hill Stakes at Newbury in October, taking a big step forward on his first appearance since making a winning debut at Haydock five months earlier. He was beaten only two lengths at Newbury and arguably shaped better than the bare result after racing closer to the pace than the pair who beat him. There should be more to come from Tacarib Bay as a three-year-old and he is fancied to defy a BHA mark of 103 to resume winning ways here for Richard Hannon, who is seeking his third success in the Free Handicap since 2014.

No. 4 (3) Tacarib Bay SBK 2/1 EXC 3.4 Trainer: Richard Hannon

Jockey: Ryan Moore

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 2lbs

OR: 103

EACH-WAY: Gale Force Maya can go well

Gale Force Maya - 13:50 Newmarket

A likeable and consistent mare, Gale Force Maya is very effective under these conditions, as she showed when ending last season with a couple of useful efforts over course and distance. After winning a handicap here in September, she then ran to a similar level in defeat when filling the runner-up spot in a listed race the following month, passing the post just a short head behind the winner. Gale Force Maya goes well fresh and a BHA mark of 98 still looks fair now back in a handicap, so she is well worth a small each-way bet in a wide-open contest.