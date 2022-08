NAP: Fulfilled fancied to strike

Fulfilled - 18:48 Newmarket

Fulfilled shaped as if still in good form when finishing a close-up third at Sandown eight days ago, passing the post just a length and a half behind the winner and looking unlucky not to get closer still after meeting trouble inside the final furlong.

He certainly showed enough to suggest he is still on a workable mark, just 3 lb higher than when winning his previous start over this course and distance.

In fact, Fulfilled left the impression at Sandown that he may yet have a bigger effort in the locker when everything falls right, so he could be worth another chance to double his career tally.

No. 4 (4) Fulfilled SBK 7/4 EXC 3 Trainer: David Simcock

Jockey: Jamie Spencer

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 7lbs

OR: 68

NEXT BEST: Counsel can follow up

Counsel - 17:45 Newmarket

Counsel made the most of a good opportunity to belatedly get off the mark in a novice event at Lingfield three weeks ago, quickening clear in the straight to land the spoils by six and a half lengths in dominant fashion.

That was a fairly useful performance and he is very much one to keep on the right side now that he's in the winning groove.

The balance of his form suggests a BHA mark of 80 is far from insurmountable on just his second start in a handicap and the drop back to six furlongs could eke out a bit more improvement given the speed he showed last time.

No. 2 (7) Counsel SBK 6/5 EXC 2.64 Trainer: John & Thady Gosden

Jockey: Cieren Fallon

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 10lbs

OR: 80

EACH-WAY: Don't rule out Dutch Decoy

Dutch Decoy - 19:58 Newmarket

Dutch Decoy has continued to thrive on a busy campaign since winning over this course and distance last month, arguably running just as well in defeat when last seen filling the runner-up spot at Haydock six days ago.

On that occasion he was beaten just half a length and it could be worth marking his effort up given that he was caught further back than ideal in a steadily-run race.

Regardless, Dutch Decoy clearly arrives here at the top of his game and it will be no surprise if he emerges as the chief threat to the likely favourite Bashosh from an unchanged mark.