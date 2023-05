NAP

Like A Tiger - 13:15 Newmarket

This looks a very good renewal of this listed event, but it was very hard not to be impressed by Like A Tiger's win in a handicap over course and distance at the Craven meeting, and he is expected to take the step up in class in his stride.

That race is always an informative handicap and, while it perhaps wasn't the strongest renewal this year, Like A Tiger won with any amount in hand after rearing in the stalls and losing ground at the start.

The manner in which he moved into contention suggests he has plenty of ability and he is well entered up, suggesting he is held in high regard. This will demand further improvement but there is no doubt he has more to offer and he has race fitness on his side.

No. 4 (7) Like A Tiger SBK 5/1 EXC 6.8 Trainer: James Ferguson

Jockey: Daniel Muscutt

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 2lbs

OR: -

NEXT BEST

Majestic Pride - 14:25 Newmarket

Majestic Pride is a well-related colt - he's a half-brother to top-class Farhh - and he built on the promise of his debut effort when opening his account with plenty in hand at Chelmsford in November.

He still looked very green on that occasion and, though he was only workmanlike when making a winning reappearance over course and distance at the Craven meeting, he came clear with a useful type who had plenty of experience.

That will have done his development the world of good and he is entitled to strip fitter for the run, too, so in what doesn't look the strongest listed event, he can continue his progress for Charlie Appleby who has an excellent 30% strike rate on the Rowley Mile.

No. 4 (8) Majestic Pride SBK 15/8 EXC 3.3 Trainer: Charlie Appleby

Jockey: William Buick

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 5lbs

OR: -

EACH WAY

Longlai - 17:20 Newmarket

Longlai lost his way for Richard Hannon but he is a capable performer on his day as he showed when making a winning start for this yard at Kempton three weeks ago.

He beat the reopposing Spinaround by a neck on that occasion, a little outpaced over a furlong out but knuckling down well in the closing stages and always holding on. A subsequent 4 lb rise leaves him well treated on the pick of his form and he seems sure to go well again in what looks a tight handicap.