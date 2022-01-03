To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Newcastle Racing Tips: Whittle interesting for new connections

All weather racing
There is all-weather racing at Newcastle on Tuesday evening

Timeform's Andrew Asquith highlights a Nap, Next Best and Each-Way selection at Newcastle on Tuesday.

"...he looks very interesting back on the all-weather from what looks a potentially lenient mark..."

NAP: Whittle looks well handicapped

Whittle le Woods - 18:30 Newcastle

Whittle le Woods opened his account over course and distance in a race which worked out well just over a year ago and also went on to win on the fibresand at Southwell. His turf form last season was good, too, shaping well when runner-up to a well-handicapped one at Hamilton when last seen in August. He wore first-time blinkers that day, but the headgear is discarded now having his first start for new connections, and he looks very interesting back on the all-weather from what looks a potentially lenient mark. A big run is expected.

NEXT BEST: Take Command

Imperial Command - 17:00 Newcastle

Imperial Command can boast a very good record at Newcastle with three wins from six starts - including two over course and distance - and he shaped very well behind a subsequent winner on his latest start at the track last month. He has since not been seen to best effect at Kempton, where a steadily-run and messy race was against him, but he will remain of interest back at this venue from what still looks a workable mark. There is only one out-and-out front runner in the field, which is a slight concern, but the stiff finish here plays to his strengths and he should prove too good for these.

EACH WAY: One to watch back at Newcastle

Lancashire Life - 17:30 Newcastle

Lancashire Life was a shock 50/1 winner from this mark over course and distance in October and could be worth chancing returned to this venue. She is best not judged by her only start here since where she didn't fare well with the draw and probably did too much too soon out in front, too. She again disappointed in first-time blinkers at Wolverhampton last time, but those have quickly been discarded and she is clearly on a mark where she can be competitive.

Recommended bets

Nap - Back Whittle le Woods @ 4.57/2 in the 18:30 Newcastle
Next Best - Back Imperial Command @ 4.57/2 in the 17:00 Newcastle
Each Way - Back Lancashire Life @ 8.07/1 in the 17:30 Newcastle

