- Trainer: Michael Appleby
- Jockey: Jason Watson
- Age: 4
- Weight: 9st 10lbs
- OR: 77
Newcastle Racing Tips: Whittle interesting for new connections
Timeform's Andrew Asquith highlights a Nap, Next Best and Each-Way selection at Newcastle on Tuesday.
"...he looks very interesting back on the all-weather from what looks a potentially lenient mark..."
NAP: Whittle looks well handicapped
Whittle le Woods - 18:30 Newcastle
Whittle le Woods opened his account over course and distance in a race which worked out well just over a year ago and also went on to win on the fibresand at Southwell. His turf form last season was good, too, shaping well when runner-up to a well-handicapped one at Hamilton when last seen in August. He wore first-time blinkers that day, but the headgear is discarded now having his first start for new connections, and he looks very interesting back on the all-weather from what looks a potentially lenient mark. A big run is expected.
NEXT BEST: Take Command
Imperial Command - 17:00 Newcastle
Imperial Command can boast a very good record at Newcastle with three wins from six starts - including two over course and distance - and he shaped very well behind a subsequent winner on his latest start at the track last month. He has since not been seen to best effect at Kempton, where a steadily-run and messy race was against him, but he will remain of interest back at this venue from what still looks a workable mark. There is only one out-and-out front runner in the field, which is a slight concern, but the stiff finish here plays to his strengths and he should prove too good for these.
EACH WAY: One to watch back at Newcastle
Lancashire Life - 17:30 Newcastle
Lancashire Life was a shock 50/1 winner from this mark over course and distance in October and could be worth chancing returned to this venue. She is best not judged by her only start here since where she didn't fare well with the draw and probably did too much too soon out in front, too. She again disappointed in first-time blinkers at Wolverhampton last time, but those have quickly been discarded and she is clearly on a mark where she can be competitive.
Get a Free £5 Bet on Multiples Every Day!
Place £20 worth of Multiples or Bet Builders over the course of a day, and, after the bets have settled, you'll get a free £5 bet to use on Multiples or Bet Builders. Bets must settle within 48 hours. No opt-in required, T&Cs apply.
Recommended bets
Newcastle 4th Jan (1m Hcap)Show Hide
Tuesday 4 January, 5.00pm
|Back
|Lay
|Star Shield
|Darwell Lion
|Lightening Company
|Alyara
|Imperial Command
Newcastle 4th Jan (6f Hcap)Show Hide
Tuesday 4 January, 5.30pm
|Back
|Lay
|Bakr
|Seeking Perfection
|Birdie Bowers
|Atrafan
|Lancashire Life
|Clashaniska
|Power Point
|Marta Boy
|Nellie French
|Independent Beauty
|Hungry Helen
Newcastle 4th Jan (6f Hcap)Show Hide
Tuesday 4 January, 6.30pm
|Back
|Lay
|Late Arrival
|Whittle Le Woods
|Burrows Seeside
|Tommy Taylor
|Stay Smart
|Athollblair Boy
|Triggered
|Mutabaahy
|Tathmeen