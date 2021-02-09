Newcastle Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Wednesday

Raise The Roof - 14:30 Newcastle

This doesn't look the strongest maiden for the track, and it provides an excellent opportunity for Raise The Roof, who shaped with plenty of promise on her debut at Wolverhampton 12 days ago. She was unable to land strong support, but shaped much better than the bare result, and will have learnt plenty for that initial experience. The straight mile should suit this filly who is clearly held in some regard and is strongly fancied to strike at the second time of asking.

No. 9 (8) Raise The Roof (Ire) EXC 1.41 Trainer: James Tate

Jockey: Joe Fanning

Age: 3

Weight: 8st 4lbs

OR: -

Kindly - 15:30 Newcastle

Kindly continues to leave the impression that she is building up to something, and looks ready to strike again now. She very much caught the eye at Lingfield last time where she was poorly placed from a wide draw, but came home much faster than all of her rivals to be never nearer than at the finish. Kindly received a 17 lb sectional upgrade that day and makes plenty of appeal able to race from a 2 lb lower mark.

No. 3 (8) Kindly EXC 5.7 Trainer: Robyn Brisland

Jockey: Ellie MacKenzie

Age: 8

Weight: 9st 6lbs

OR: 69

Nellie French - 16:30 Newcastle

Nellie French wasn't seen to best effect in a five-furlong handicap at Wolverhampton towards the end of last month and showed improved form to belatedly open her account turned out over the same course and distance three days later. She seemed well suited by being held up in a strongly-run race that day and, though there isn't much pace on paper in this race, closers tend to be seen to good effect at this track and a subsequent 4 lb rise in the weights may underestimate her.