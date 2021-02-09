- Trainer: James Tate
- Jockey: Joe Fanning
- Age: 3
- Weight: 8st 4lbs
- OR: -
Newcastle Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Wednesday
Timeform highlight the three best bets at Newcastle on Wednesday...
"...makes plenty of appeal able to race from a 2 lb lower mark..."
Timeform on Kindly
Raise The Roof - 14:30 Newcastle
This doesn't look the strongest maiden for the track, and it provides an excellent opportunity for Raise The Roof, who shaped with plenty of promise on her debut at Wolverhampton 12 days ago. She was unable to land strong support, but shaped much better than the bare result, and will have learnt plenty for that initial experience. The straight mile should suit this filly who is clearly held in some regard and is strongly fancied to strike at the second time of asking.
Kindly continues to leave the impression that she is building up to something, and looks ready to strike again now. She very much caught the eye at Lingfield last time where she was poorly placed from a wide draw, but came home much faster than all of her rivals to be never nearer than at the finish. Kindly received a 17 lb sectional upgrade that day and makes plenty of appeal able to race from a 2 lb lower mark.
Nellie French - 16:30 Newcastle
Nellie French wasn't seen to best effect in a five-furlong handicap at Wolverhampton towards the end of last month and showed improved form to belatedly open her account turned out over the same course and distance three days later. She seemed well suited by being held up in a strongly-run race that day and, though there isn't much pace on paper in this race, closers tend to be seen to good effect at this track and a subsequent 4 lb rise in the weights may underestimate her.
Smart Stat
Dragons Will Rise - 15:00 Newcastle
28% - Robert Havlin's strike rate at NEWCASTLE
NRMB On Antepost Cheltenham Bets
Betfair Sportsbook are now officially non runner money back on all 2021 Cheltenham Festival races. “NRMB” applies to all bets placed after 10:00am on Tuesday 12th January. The promotion applies to both new and existing customers with registered Betfair accounts. Terms and conditions apply.
Recommended bets
Raise The Roof - 14:30 Newcastle
Kindly - 15:30 Newcastle
Nellie French - 16:30 Newcastle
Looking for a great app that offers form and results? Download the free Timeform horse racing app.
Newc 10th Feb (1m Mdn Stks)Show Hide
Wednesday 10 February, 2.30pm
|Back
|Lay
|Raise The Roof
|Haniya
|Kabuto
|Eleven Eleven
|Fliquet
|Joeljalu
|Regimento
|Loco Dempsey
Newc 10th Feb (7f Hcap)Show Hide
Wednesday 10 February, 3.30pm
|Back
|Lay
|Ghathanfar
|Chosen World
|Tommy G
|Kindly
|Al Suil Eile
|My Boy Lewis
|Thaayer
|Rhyme Scheme
Newc 10th Feb (5f Hcap)Show Hide
Wednesday 10 February, 4.30pm
|Back
|Lay
|Nellie French
|Brandy Station
|Suwaan
|Andre Amar
|Secret Equity
|Jan Van Hoof
|Isabella Ruby
|Due A Diamond
|Charlemaine
|The Kyllachy Touch