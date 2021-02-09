To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Race to Cheltenham: Get £50 in Free Bets!

Cheltenham Tips

Horse Racing Tips

Today's Racing Results

Today's Racecards

Racing...Only Bettor

Newcastle Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Wednesday

Newcastle
Timeform provide three best from Newcastle on Wednesday

Timeform highlight the three best bets at Newcastle on Wednesday...

"...makes plenty of appeal able to race from a 2 lb lower mark..."

Timeform on Kindly

Raise The Roof - 14:30 Newcastle

This doesn't look the strongest maiden for the track, and it provides an excellent opportunity for Raise The Roof, who shaped with plenty of promise on her debut at Wolverhampton 12 days ago. She was unable to land strong support, but shaped much better than the bare result, and will have learnt plenty for that initial experience. The straight mile should suit this filly who is clearly held in some regard and is strongly fancied to strike at the second time of asking.

Kindly - 15:30 Newcastle

Kindly continues to leave the impression that she is building up to something, and looks ready to strike again now. She very much caught the eye at Lingfield last time where she was poorly placed from a wide draw, but came home much faster than all of her rivals to be never nearer than at the finish. Kindly received a 17 lb sectional upgrade that day and makes plenty of appeal able to race from a 2 lb lower mark.

Nellie French - 16:30 Newcastle

Nellie French wasn't seen to best effect in a five-furlong handicap at Wolverhampton towards the end of last month and showed improved form to belatedly open her account turned out over the same course and distance three days later. She seemed well suited by being held up in a strongly-run race that day and, though there isn't much pace on paper in this race, closers tend to be seen to good effect at this track and a subsequent 4 lb rise in the weights may underestimate her.

Smart Stat

Dragons Will Rise - 15:00 Newcastle

28% - Robert Havlin's strike rate at NEWCASTLE

NRMB On Antepost Cheltenham Bets

Betfair Sportsbook are now officially non runner money back on all 2021 Cheltenham Festival races. “NRMB” applies to all bets placed after 10:00am on Tuesday 12th January. The promotion applies to both new and existing customers with registered Betfair accounts. Terms and conditions apply.

Recommended bets

Raise The Roof - 14:30 Newcastle
Kindly - 15:30 Newcastle
Nellie French - 16:30 Newcastle

Looking for a great app that offers form and results? Download the free Timeform horse racing app.

Newc 10th Feb (1m Mdn Stks)

Show Hide

Wednesday 10 February, 2.30pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Raise The Roof
Haniya
Kabuto
Eleven Eleven
Fliquet
Joeljalu
Regimento
Loco Dempsey
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Newc 10th Feb (7f Hcap)

Show Hide

Wednesday 10 February, 3.30pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Ghathanfar
Chosen World
Tommy G
Kindly
Al Suil Eile
My Boy Lewis
Thaayer
Rhyme Scheme
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Newc 10th Feb (5f Hcap)

Show Hide

Wednesday 10 February, 4.30pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Nellie French
Brandy Station
Suwaan
Andre Amar
Secret Equity
Jan Van Hoof
Isabella Ruby
Due A Diamond
Charlemaine
The Kyllachy Touch
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open your account today using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn - £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses
Bet Now

T&Cs apply.

More Horse Racing Tips

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles