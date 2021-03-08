- Trainer: Graeme McPherson
Newcastle Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Tuesday
Timeform highlight the three best bets at Newcastle on Tuesday...
"...she remains of serious interest now dropping back into handicap company."
Timeform on Molly Carew
Telson Barley - 14:15 Newcastle
A dual winner over hurdles, Telson Barley has showed fair form over fences without yet getting his head in front. His best effort to date in this sphere came when second at Exeter in November, just unlucky to bump into such an improved rival on that occasion, and he has not been disgraced in his two subsequent outings. He shaped as if still in good form when third at Fakenham in November and was not seen to anything like best effect when finding conditions too testing back at Exeter last time. He holds solid claims now back on better ground, particularly in a race as wide open as this.
The Navigator - 15:50 Newcastle
A fairly useful winner on the Flat, The Navigator made the perfect return to hurdles when opening his account over obstacles at Sedgefield in September, and he improved on that effort to follow up under a penalty at the same venue the following month, winning both outings with plenty in hand. He has failed to match that level of form since, finishing down the field in handicap hurdles at Carlisle and Musselburgh, but he should be much fitter following a break and he still looks on a workable mark.
Molly Carew took advantage of a falling mark to make a successful return to chasing at Taunton in January, strong in the betting all day and justifying the support with aplomb, well positioned but looking a horse at the top of her game so well did she travel. She got no further than the second in face of a stiff task at Uttoxeter last time, but she remains of serious interest now dropping back into handicap company.
Smart Stat
GLORIOUS SPIRIT - 16:50 Newcastle
22% - Brian Hughes's strike rate at NEWCASTLE
Recommended bets
Telson Barley - 14:15 Newcastle
The Navigator - 15:50 Newcastle
Molly Carew - 16:20 Newcastle
