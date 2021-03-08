Newcastle Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Tuesday

Telson Barley - 14:15 Newcastle

A dual winner over hurdles, Telson Barley has showed fair form over fences without yet getting his head in front. His best effort to date in this sphere came when second at Exeter in November, just unlucky to bump into such an improved rival on that occasion, and he has not been disgraced in his two subsequent outings. He shaped as if still in good form when third at Fakenham in November and was not seen to anything like best effect when finding conditions too testing back at Exeter last time. He holds solid claims now back on better ground, particularly in a race as wide open as this.

No. 7 Telson Barley (Ire) SBK 11/2 EXC 7 Trainer: Graeme McPherson

Jockey: Kielan Woods

Age: 8

Weight: 11st 5lbs

OR: 103

The Navigator - 15:50 Newcastle

A fairly useful winner on the Flat, The Navigator made the perfect return to hurdles when opening his account over obstacles at Sedgefield in September, and he improved on that effort to follow up under a penalty at the same venue the following month, winning both outings with plenty in hand. He has failed to match that level of form since, finishing down the field in handicap hurdles at Carlisle and Musselburgh, but he should be much fitter following a break and he still looks on a workable mark.

No. 5 The Navigator SBK 5/1 EXC 7 Trainer: Dianne Sayer

Jockey: Conor O'Farrell

Age: 6

Weight: 11st 9lbs

OR: 107

Molly Carew - 16:20 Newcastle

Molly Carew took advantage of a falling mark to make a successful return to chasing at Taunton in January, strong in the betting all day and justifying the support with aplomb, well positioned but looking a horse at the top of her game so well did she travel. She got no further than the second in face of a stiff task at Uttoxeter last time, but she remains of serious interest now dropping back into handicap company.