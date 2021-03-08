Newcastle Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Tuesday

To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Telson Barley - 14:15 Newcastle

A dual winner over hurdles, Telson Barley has showed fair form over fences without yet getting his head in front. His best effort to date in this sphere came when second at Exeter in November, just unlucky to bump into such an improved rival on that occasion, and he has not been disgraced in his two subsequent outings. He shaped as if still in good form when third at Fakenham in November and was not seen to anything like best effect when finding conditions too testing back at Exeter last time. He holds solid claims now back on better ground, particularly in a race as wide open as this.

The Navigator - 15:50 Newcastle

A fairly useful winner on the Flat, The Navigator made the perfect return to hurdles when opening his account over obstacles at Sedgefield in September, and he improved on that effort to follow up under a penalty at the same venue the following month, winning both outings with plenty in hand. He has failed to match that level of form since, finishing down the field in handicap hurdles at Carlisle and Musselburgh, but he should be much fitter following a break and he still looks on a workable mark.

Molly Carew - 16:20 Newcastle

Molly Carew took advantage of a falling mark to make a successful return to chasing at Taunton in January, strong in the betting all day and justifying the support with aplomb, well positioned but looking a horse at the top of her game so well did she travel. She got no further than the second in face of a stiff task at Uttoxeter last time, but she remains of serious interest now dropping back into handicap company.

Smart Stat

GLORIOUS SPIRIT - 16:50 Newcastle
22% - Brian Hughes's strike rate at NEWCASTLE

Recommended bets

Telson Barley - 14:15 Newcastle
The Navigator - 15:50 Newcastle
Molly Carew - 16:20 Newcastle

Bet slip

Close

