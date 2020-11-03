To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Racing Ambassadors

Horse Racing Tips

Racing...Only Bettor

Weighed In

Today's Racing Results

Today's Racecards

Newcastle Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Tuesday

Newcastle
Timeform provide three bets from Newcastle on Tuesday

Timeform pick out the three best bets at Newcastle on Tuesday...

"He is operating at the top of his game at present..."

Timeform on Perfect Swiss

Time Has Wings - 16:45 Newcastle

The assessor really gave Time Has Wings little chance with an opening BHA mark of 63, but she has slipped in the weights since then, and she has shaped as though up to winning a race like this in her last couple of outings. She wasn't seen to best effect when fifth at Redcar last time, trapped well off the seemingly-favoured far rail but trying right to the line. She remains with potential and has to be taken seriously on her tapeta debut.

Perfect Swiss - 18:45 Newcastle

Perfect Swiss went very close to supplementing his Pontefract victory when beaten a short head by a progressive rival at Ayr last month, and he was again unlucky to bump into one over this course and distance last time, though he and the winner did pull nicely clear of the remainder. He is operating at the top of his game at present and looks well placed to regain the winning thread.

Roundel - 19:45 Newcastle

Roundel was a fairly useful performer for Denis Hogan over in Ireland, his last two efforts in particular demonstrating his good form, so he looks an interesting recruit to the David O'Meara yard, and he could be up to making a successful stable debut. He has proved himself over longer distances than this, so it is intriguing that O'Meara is starting him out over six furlongs, and there is a lot to like about his chances, particularly considering this isn't the strongest of novices.

Smart Stat

ROUNDEL - 19:45 Newcastle
38% - William Buick's strike rate on favourites

Recommended bets

Time Has Wings - 16:45 Newcastle
Perfect Swiss - 18:45 Newcastle
Roundel - 19:45 Newcastle

Looking for a great app that offers form and results? Download the free Timeform horse racing app.

Newc 3rd Nov (7f Nursery)

Show Hide

Tuesday 3 November, 4.45pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Hiroshi
Maker Of Light
Time Has Wings
Love Of Zoffany
Space Kid
Libby Ami
Omany Amber
Beechwood Emily
Ayr Empress
Brave Blossom
Ladywood
Babe Alicious
Meant Two B
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Newc 3rd Nov (1m Hcap)

Show Hide

Tuesday 3 November, 6.45pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Rum Runner
Twisted Dreams
Perfect Swiss
Cruising
Starfighter
Traveller
Taameen
Anif
Island Storm
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Newc 3rd Nov (6f Nov Stks)

Show Hide

Tuesday 3 November, 7.45pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Roundel
Rayyan
Mutalahef
Gowanlad
Oneofararekind
Katelli
Heyday
Spirit Of Opal
Willshewontshe
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close
More Horse Racing Tips

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles