- Trainer: David Barron
- Jockey: Ray Dawson
- Age: 2
- Weight: 9st 1lbs
- OR: 58
Newcastle Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Tuesday
Timeform pick out the three best bets at Newcastle on Tuesday...
"He is operating at the top of his game at present..."
Timeform on Perfect Swiss
Time Has Wings - 16:45 Newcastle
The assessor really gave Time Has Wings little chance with an opening BHA mark of 63, but she has slipped in the weights since then, and she has shaped as though up to winning a race like this in her last couple of outings. She wasn't seen to best effect when fifth at Redcar last time, trapped well off the seemingly-favoured far rail but trying right to the line. She remains with potential and has to be taken seriously on her tapeta debut.
Perfect Swiss - 18:45 Newcastle
Perfect Swiss went very close to supplementing his Pontefract victory when beaten a short head by a progressive rival at Ayr last month, and he was again unlucky to bump into one over this course and distance last time, though he and the winner did pull nicely clear of the remainder. He is operating at the top of his game at present and looks well placed to regain the winning thread.
Roundel was a fairly useful performer for Denis Hogan over in Ireland, his last two efforts in particular demonstrating his good form, so he looks an interesting recruit to the David O'Meara yard, and he could be up to making a successful stable debut. He has proved himself over longer distances than this, so it is intriguing that O'Meara is starting him out over six furlongs, and there is a lot to like about his chances, particularly considering this isn't the strongest of novices.
Smart Stat
ROUNDEL - 19:45 Newcastle
38% - William Buick's strike rate on favourites
Recommended bets
Time Has Wings - 16:45 Newcastle
Perfect Swiss - 18:45 Newcastle
Roundel - 19:45 Newcastle
Looking for a great app that offers form and results? Download the free Timeform horse racing app.
Newc 3rd Nov (7f Nursery)Show Hide
Tuesday 3 November, 4.45pm
|Back
|Lay
|Hiroshi
|Maker Of Light
|Time Has Wings
|Love Of Zoffany
|Space Kid
|Libby Ami
|Omany Amber
|Beechwood Emily
|Ayr Empress
|Brave Blossom
|Ladywood
|Babe Alicious
|Meant Two B
Newc 3rd Nov (1m Hcap)Show Hide
Tuesday 3 November, 6.45pm
|Back
|Lay
|Rum Runner
|Twisted Dreams
|Perfect Swiss
|Cruising
|Starfighter
|Traveller
|Taameen
|Anif
|Island Storm
Newc 3rd Nov (6f Nov Stks)Show Hide
Tuesday 3 November, 7.45pm
|Back
|Lay
|Roundel
|Rayyan
|Mutalahef
|Gowanlad
|Oneofararekind
|Katelli
|Heyday
|Spirit Of Opal
|Willshewontshe