Newcastle Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Tuesday

Time Has Wings - 16:45 Newcastle

The assessor really gave Time Has Wings little chance with an opening BHA mark of 63, but she has slipped in the weights since then, and she has shaped as though up to winning a race like this in her last couple of outings. She wasn't seen to best effect when fifth at Redcar last time, trapped well off the seemingly-favoured far rail but trying right to the line. She remains with potential and has to be taken seriously on her tapeta debut.

No. 8 (10) Time Has Wings (Ire) SBK 5/1 EXC 6.4 Trainer: David Barron

Jockey: Ray Dawson

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 1lbs

OR: 58

Perfect Swiss - 18:45 Newcastle

Perfect Swiss went very close to supplementing his Pontefract victory when beaten a short head by a progressive rival at Ayr last month, and he was again unlucky to bump into one over this course and distance last time, though he and the winner did pull nicely clear of the remainder. He is operating at the top of his game at present and looks well placed to regain the winning thread.

No. 7 (3) Perfect Swiss SBK 5/1 EXC 7 Trainer: Tim Easterby

Jockey: Phil Dennis

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 6lbs

OR: 72

Roundel - 19:45 Newcastle

Roundel was a fairly useful performer for Denis Hogan over in Ireland, his last two efforts in particular demonstrating his good form, so he looks an interesting recruit to the David O'Meara yard, and he could be up to making a successful stable debut. He has proved himself over longer distances than this, so it is intriguing that O'Meara is starting him out over six furlongs, and there is a lot to like about his chances, particularly considering this isn't the strongest of novices.