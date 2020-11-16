- Trainer: Nigel Tinkler
Newcastle Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Tuesday
Timeform pick out three selections at Newcastle on Tuesday evening...
"...he followed up under a penalty over the same course and distance ten days later..."
Timeform on Burrows Seeside
Stealing Silk - 17:45 Newcastle
Stealing Silk has progressed well since going handicapping on the all-weather and she can follow up an authoritative win achieved here over seven furlongs two weeks ago. Stealing Silk ran well to finish third on her first couple of starts on the Tapeta and she showed improved form to get off the mark, travelling powerfully and staying on well to win with plenty in hand. She's gone up 7 lb but retains more potential than most at this level and is clearly in decent heart, so a bold bid is expected.
Chosen World - 18:15 Newcastle
Chosen World is on a losing sequence of 17 that stretches back to February 2019 but he has offered plenty of encouragement on his last couple of starts. He has a good record here and was beaten only three quarters of a length when runner-up over course and distance last month. He then went even closer over seven furlongs here last time, getting to within a head of the winner and pulling more than two lengths clear of the third. He has gone up 4 lb but is still 6 lb lower than his last winning mark and can be relied upon to give a good account.
Burrows Seeside - 19:45 Newcastle
Burrows Seeside showed improved form to make a winning handicap debut here over six furlongs last month, forging three and a quarter lengths clear in the style of a horse much better than his opening mark, and he followed up under a penalty over the same course and distance ten days later. Burrows Seeside did well to overhaul an in-form rival that had stolen a march on that occasion and he remains open to further improvement, with the step up to seven furlongs unlikely to pose a problem.
Smart Stat
Violet Warda - 16:15 Newcastle
37% - William Haggas' strike rate at Newcastle since the start of the 2016 season
Recommended bets
Stealing Silk - 17:45 Newcastle
Chosen World - 18:15 Newcastle
Burrows Seeside - 19:45 Newcastle
