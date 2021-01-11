Newcastle Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Tuesday

Diocles Of Rome - 16:00 Newcastle

Diocles Of Rome shaped as if back at his best when second at Kempton in November, looking much more at home returned to the all-weather after a short stint on turf, and he confirmed his return to form when regaining the winning thread over this course and distance last month, proving better than ever as he recorded a cosy success, eased down close home. Laura Pearson certainly got the best out of him that day and, with the promising apprentice retaining the ride, a 4 lb rise doesn't seem steep enough to stop him going in again.

No. 2 (2) Diocles Of Rome (Ire) SBK 11/4 EXC 4.3 Trainer: Ralph Beckett

Jockey: Laura Pearson

Age: 6

Weight: 9st 4lbs

OR: 91

Venturous - 17:00 Newcastle

Venturous is an eight-year-old now, but he arrives here in the form of his life, winning three of his last four races. He regained the winning thread in impressive fashion at Doncaster in October, romping his opposition by almost five lengths, and he followed that up with another taking victory over this course and distance the following month. He met defeat subsequently, but possibly found that race coming too soon, and he wasted no time getting back on the up with victory at Wolverhampton last month, ridden out after picking his way through in the final furlong. He tops the Timeform weight-adjusted ratings here and will take plenty of beating in this sort of form.

No. 7 (6) Venturous (Ire) SBK 2/1 EXC 3.5 Trainer: David Barron

Jockey: Tom Marquand

Age: 8

Weight: 9st 0lbs

OR: -

Baileys Warrior - 18:00 Newcastle

Bailys Warrior shaped well on her debut at Wolverhampton last week, prevented from making a winning start only by a combination of greenness and a less-than-ideal position, but she made very good late headway in a race full of inexperienced horses, recording a good closing sectional in a contest run at just a modest pace. She remains open to improvement and this looks a good opportunity for her to open her account.