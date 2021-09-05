To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Newcastle Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Monday

Newcastle
There is evening racing at Newcastle on Monday

Timeform highlight a Nap, Next Best and Each-Way selection at Newcastle on Monday.

"...so may prove too progressive..."

Timeform on Mishirif

NAP

Monsieur Lambrays - 16:55 Newcastle

Monsieur Lambrays won twice on tapeta at Newcastle earlier in his career and was in the process of running a good race before meeting trouble in the consolation race for the Northumberland Plate over course and distance in June. He also shaped like the best horse at the weights at Nottingham last time, again not getting the clearest run, and he is taken to gain some compensation now from what is clearly a good mark.

NEXT BEST

Mushirif - 17:25 Newcastle

Mushirif remains a maiden, but has been beaten only narrowly on his last two starts, and he is well up to winning races from this sort of mark. He wasn't suited by the emphasis on speed at Newbury last time in a race where the gallop didn't pick up until three furlongs from home. The stiffer finish at this track will suit well, and he is now taking on his elders, so may prove too progressive.

EACH WAY

Blazing Hot - 20:00 Newcastle

Blazing Hot has struggled on turf so far this season, but as a result he has fallen to a career-low mark and could be worth chancing at the likely odds back on an artificial surface. The cheekpieces replace the blinkers he wore last time, while he also goes in a first-time tongue tie which may help his cause.

Smart Stat

Mushirif - 17:25 Newcastle

24% - Roger Varian's strike rate at NEWCASTLE since the start of the 2017 season

Recommended bets

Back Monsieur Lambrays @ 4.57/2 in the 16:55 at Newcastle
Back Mushirif @ 2.56/4 in the 17:25 at Newcastle
Back Blazing Hot @ 9.08/1 in the 20:00 at Newcastle

Newcastle 6th Sep (2m Hcap)

Show Hide

Monday 6 September, 4.55pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Monsieur Lambrays
Margaret Dumont
Raymond
Soros
Spanish Kiss
Ben Lilly
Ravenscar
Solo Saxophone
Notation
Stargazer
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Newcastle 6th Sep (1m4f Hcap)

Show Hide

Monday 6 September, 5.25pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Mushirif
Eye Knee
Night Moment
Haveyoumissedme
Fahad
Venusta
Star Dreamer
Taqwaa
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Newcastle 6th Sep (5f Hcap)

Show Hide

Monday 6 September, 8.00pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Glorious Rio
Debawtry
Roman Encounter
Blazing Hot
Qaaraat
The Gloaming
Cuppacoco
Gorgeous Gobolina
Tiltilys Rock
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

