Newcastle Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Monday

Timeform highlight a Nap, Next Best and Each-Way selection at Newcastle on Monday.
"...so may prove too progressive..."
Timeform on Mishirif
NAP
Monsieur Lambrays - 16:55 Newcastle
Monsieur Lambrays won twice on tapeta at Newcastle earlier in his career and was in the process of running a good race before meeting trouble in the consolation race for the Northumberland Plate over course and distance in June. He also shaped like the best horse at the weights at Nottingham last time, again not getting the clearest run, and he is taken to gain some compensation now from what is clearly a good mark.
NEXT BEST
Mushirif remains a maiden, but has been beaten only narrowly on his last two starts, and he is well up to winning races from this sort of mark. He wasn't suited by the emphasis on speed at Newbury last time in a race where the gallop didn't pick up until three furlongs from home. The stiffer finish at this track will suit well, and he is now taking on his elders, so may prove too progressive.
EACH WAY
Blazing Hot has struggled on turf so far this season, but as a result he has fallen to a career-low mark and could be worth chancing at the likely odds back on an artificial surface. The cheekpieces replace the blinkers he wore last time, while he also goes in a first-time tongue tie which may help his cause.
Smart Stat
Mushirif - 17:25 Newcastle
24% - Roger Varian's strike rate at NEWCASTLE since the start of the 2017 season
Recommended bets
