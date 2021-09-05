Newcastle Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Monday

NAP

Monsieur Lambrays - 16:55 Newcastle

Monsieur Lambrays won twice on tapeta at Newcastle earlier in his career and was in the process of running a good race before meeting trouble in the consolation race for the Northumberland Plate over course and distance in June. He also shaped like the best horse at the weights at Nottingham last time, again not getting the clearest run, and he is taken to gain some compensation now from what is clearly a good mark.

No. 8 (4) Monsieur Lambrays SBK 3/1 EXC 1.16 Trainer: Tom Clover

Jockey: Jack Mitchell

Age: 5

Weight: 9st 11lbs

OR: 87

NEXT BEST

Mushirif - 17:25 Newcastle

Mushirif remains a maiden, but has been beaten only narrowly on his last two starts, and he is well up to winning races from this sort of mark. He wasn't suited by the emphasis on speed at Newbury last time in a race where the gallop didn't pick up until three furlongs from home. The stiffer finish at this track will suit well, and he is now taking on his elders, so may prove too progressive.

No. 2 (4) Mushirif (Ire) SBK 5/6 EXC 1.16 Trainer: Roger Varian

Jockey: David Egan

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 9lbs

OR: 76

EACH WAY

Blazing Hot - 20:00 Newcastle

Blazing Hot has struggled on turf so far this season, but as a result he has fallen to a career-low mark and could be worth chancing at the likely odds back on an artificial surface. The cheekpieces replace the blinkers he wore last time, while he also goes in a first-time tongue tie which may help his cause.