Newcastle Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Friday
Timeform highlight three horses worth backing at Newcastle on Friday...
"There should be even more to come from him now..."
Timeform on Sir Titus
Glen Again was relatively strong in the market ahead of his debut over a mile and a quarter at this track last month. He shaped with promise, too, getting the better of the odds-on favourite despite that one's experience advantage, but just proving vulnerable late on to one who relished the test of stamina. The drop back to a mile now should be in his favour and he is taken to build on that initial experience.
Cityzen Serg - 14:40 Newcastle
Cityzen Serg is thriving this winter, recording his third win in his last four starts at Wolverhampton last time, and he will remain of interest. He won despite a troubled passage on that occasion, very strong at the finish once getting a clear run, and he should be well suited by this track given how he finished at Wolverhampton last week. Cityzen Serg should be able to follow up under a 5 lb penalty.
Sir Titus has shaped very well in a couple of minor events at this course so far, finishing fourth on debut in a race that is working out well, and showing improved form upped to six furlongs when third last time. He still left the impression he was learning on the job, and sets a good standard on form in this field. There should be even more to come from him now and he should prove too strong for last-time-out winner Equate.
Smart Stat
Dorset Blue - 13:10 Newcastle
£40.62 - Mark Walford's profit to a £1 level stake when having one runner at a Flat meeting
NRMB On Antepost Cheltenham Bets
