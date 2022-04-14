Newcastle Racing Tips: Tiber Flow can remain unbeaten

NAP: Tiber Flow has a solid chance

Tiber Flow - 15:10 Newcastle

Tiber Flow gave 6 lb and a beating to the reopposing My Dubawi at Southwell last time and was value for more than the half-length winning margin, too. My Dubawi set steady fractions in front but Tiber Flow readily picked him off well inside the final furlong, shaping like a horse that has much more to offer when conditions allow.

All of his starts have come at seven furlongs, but this should be run at a strong pace with plenty of prominent runners in opposition, and a stiff, straight six furlongs should suit ideally. Tiber Flow could yet develop into a pattern-class performer and there is plenty to like about his chances.

No. 9 (2) Tiber Flow (Ire) SBK 2/1 EXC 3.15 Trainer: William Haggas

Jockey: Tom Marquand

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 5lbs

OR: -

NEXT BEST: Edraak is best fresh

Edraak - 14:35 Newcastle

Edraak looked better than ever when scoring over seven furlongs at Kempton in December, displaying a smart turn of foot up against some useful rivals to put the race to bed in ready fashion, but wasn't suited by how the race developed when third to Lord of The Lodge on his next start before running respectably in a slowly-run event at Southwell at the end of January.

The angle with him is he has been kept fresh for this since, which is a big positive given his excellent record when returning from a break, and a well-run six furlongs at this track will be tailormade for him. Edraak is drawn in and around the pace and looks sure to run a big race.

No. 2 (9) Edraak (Ire) SBK 14/1 EXC 10.5 Trainer: Michael Appleby

Jockey: Tom Marquand

Age: 6

Weight: 9st 5lbs

OR: -

EACH-WAY: Keep the faith with Onesmoothoperator

Onesmoothoperator - 16:15 Newcastle

Onesmoothoperator is proving frustrating and expensive to follow, but he is a horse that has always been held in high regard, and strikes as the type that will raise his game further now tackling better company.

He has been beaten by Sir Chauvelin and Nate The Great when receiving weight in handicaps at this course the last twice, but how he didn't win last time over course and distance remains a mystery - he traded at 1.01 in running on Betfair. Onesmoothoperator had no problem with the longer trip on his first try at two miles and he will be much happier in a bigger field now and should get a better pace to aim at.