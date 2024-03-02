Newcastle Racing Tips: The Equation is simple

A Newcastle Nap and Next Best from Timeform

Newcastle Nap - 16:52 - Back Easy Equation

No. 4 (7) Easy Equation (Fr) SBK 9/4 EXC 4.2 Trainer: Charlie Fellowes

Jockey: Saffie Osborne

Age: 6

Weight: 9st 5lbs

OR: 56

Easy Equation has made a promising start since joining Charlie Fellowes (previously with Stan Moore) and has finished placed on both outings for his new yard.

He was beaten less than a couple of lengths in third in a steadily-run event at Lingfield last month, leaving the impression that he would have been suited by a stiffer test at the trip.

The switch to Newcastle's more galloping track ought to suit Easy Equation who runs off a mark only 2 lb higher than the one he defied at Lingfield last June, and he remains with potential for his new yard.

Back Easy Equation @ 9/43.25 on Betfair Sportsbook Bet now

Newcastle Next Best - 19:00 - Back Greatgadian

No. 2 (11) Greatgadian (Ger) SBK 11/4 EXC 5.3 Trainer: Roger Varian

Jockey: Aidan Keeley

Age: 6

Weight: 9st 6lbs

OR: 92

Greatgadian beat only one home at Kempton last time but he shaped much better than the result would suggest as he travelled smoothly and made headway over a furlong out only to find himself short of room at a crucial stage.

He had produced a promising effort when a close-up third at Southwell on his previous outing, missing out by just half a length and a neck after making good ground from the rear, and he looks up to winning off his current mark.

The return to Newcastle should also help as he won here over a mile in October on his first outing at the course and then ran to a similar level when runner-up over this seven-furlong trip here in December.