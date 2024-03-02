- Trainer: Charlie Fellowes
- Jockey: Saffie Osborne
- Age: 6
- Weight: 9st 5lbs
- OR: 56
Newcastle Racing Tips: The Equation is simple
Timeform's Tony McFadden highlights a Nap and Next Best selection at Newcastle on Sunday.
A Newcastle Nap and Next Best from Timeform
- Trainer: Roger Varian
- Jockey: Aidan Keeley
- Age: 6
- Weight: 9st 6lbs
- OR: 92
Newcastle Nap - 16:52 - Back Easy Equation
Easy Equation has made a promising start since joining Charlie Fellowes (previously with Stan Moore) and has finished placed on both outings for his new yard.
He was beaten less than a couple of lengths in third in a steadily-run event at Lingfield last month, leaving the impression that he would have been suited by a stiffer test at the trip.
The switch to Newcastle's more galloping track ought to suit Easy Equation who runs off a mark only 2 lb higher than the one he defied at Lingfield last June, and he remains with potential for his new yard.
Newcastle Next Best - 19:00 - Back Greatgadian
Greatgadian beat only one home at Kempton last time but he shaped much better than the result would suggest as he travelled smoothly and made headway over a furlong out only to find himself short of room at a crucial stage.
He had produced a promising effort when a close-up third at Southwell on his previous outing, missing out by just half a length and a neck after making good ground from the rear, and he looks up to winning off his current mark.
The return to Newcastle should also help as he won here over a mile in October on his first outing at the course and then ran to a similar level when runner-up over this seven-furlong trip here in December.
Newcastle 3rd Mar (7f Hcap)Show Hide
Sunday 3 March, 7.00pm
|Back
|Lay
|Greatgadian
|Love De Vega
|Star Zinc
|The Caltonian
|Zozimus
|Billy Mill
|Zip
|Riot
|Misty Grey
|Ron O
|Darwell Lion
|Anthem National
|On A Session
