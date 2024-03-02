Serial Winners

Newcastle Racing Tips: The Equation is simple

Horse racing at Newcastle
Newcastle stages a competitive all-weather card on Sunday evening

Timeform's Tony McFadden highlights a Nap and Next Best selection at Newcastle on Sunday.

  • A Newcastle Nap and Next Best from Timeform

    • Newcastle Nap - 16:52 - Back Easy Equation

    Easy Equation has made a promising start since joining Charlie Fellowes (previously with Stan Moore) and has finished placed on both outings for his new yard.

    He was beaten less than a couple of lengths in third in a steadily-run event at Lingfield last month, leaving the impression that he would have been suited by a stiffer test at the trip.

    The switch to Newcastle's more galloping track ought to suit Easy Equation who runs off a mark only 2 lb higher than the one he defied at Lingfield last June, and he remains with potential for his new yard.

    Back Easy Equation @ 9/43.25 on Betfair Sportsbook

    Bet now

    Newcastle Next Best - 19:00 - Back Greatgadian

    Greatgadian beat only one home at Kempton last time but he shaped much better than the result would suggest as he travelled smoothly and made headway over a furlong out only to find himself short of room at a crucial stage.

    He had produced a promising effort when a close-up third at Southwell on his previous outing, missing out by just half a length and a neck after making good ground from the rear, and he looks up to winning off his current mark.

    The return to Newcastle should also help as he won here over a mile in October on his first outing at the course and then ran to a similar level when runner-up over this seven-furlong trip here in December.

    Back Greatgadian @ 11/43.75 on Betfair Sportsbook

    Bet now

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

