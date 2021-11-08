To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Tony Calvin Tips

Rhys Williams Tips

Paul Nicholls Previews

Daily Racing Multiple

Today's Racing News

Racing Results & Replays

Newcastle Racing Tips: The Boss is in town

Newcastle
There is a competitive card on the all-weather at Newcastle on Tuesday

Timeform's Andrew Asquith recommends a Nap, Next Best and Each-Way selection at Newcastle on Tuesday.

"...looks well handicapped, and should be well suited by a stiff five furlongs..."

NAP: Listen to the Boss

Ey Up Its The Boss - 18:00 Newcastle

Ey Up Its The Boss showed only modest form in three quick runs earlier in the year, but returned from a five-month break to show much improved form on his handicap debut at Redcar two weeks ago.

He also deserves extra credit for finishing as close as he did that day, too, given that a low draw was very much an advantage. Ey Up Its The Boss was drawn 18 of 19, though, and was the only runner who finished in the first six to come from a double-figure draw. He had to work his way over to the far-side rail and, though he proved no match for the easy winner, he shaped very encouragingly. The winner has let the form down a little subsequently, but Ey Up Its The Boss looks well handicapped, and should be well suited by a stiff five furlongs.

NEXT BEST: Turn on the Tap

Stockbridge Tap - 15:45 Newcastle

Stockbridge Tap shaped well and caught the eye on more than one occasion last season and strongly left the impression that he would come on a fair bit for the run on his recent return in a minor event.

He was very easy to back in the market on his first start for 13 months - also his first start since undergoing a breathing operation - but showed enough to suggest he is up to winning races this season, particularly now moving up in trip. Stockbridge Tap finished runner-up to a couple of useful sorts last season, which makes him look well treated now back in a handicap, and he is expected to be much straighter with his reappearance under his belt.

EACH WAY: Don't turn your back on the Sheriff

Iron Sheriff - 18:30 Newcastle

Iron Sheriff took advantage of a drop in grade when opening his account in a minor event at Beverley in September, and ran a blinder to finish second back in handicap company when beaten a neck by a fast-improving filly (who won again next time) over a mile and a quarter at this track on his next start.

It may be worth giving him a pass for his most recent run where he was too keen in the early part of the race and hardly shaped like a horse who had lost his form despite finishing nearer last than first. The return to a mile should be in his favour, especially at this track, and the booking of Tom Marquand does catch the eye. It would be no surprise were Iron Sherrif to bounce right back.

Recommended bets

Nap - Back Ey Up Its The Boss @ 3.55/2 in the 18:00 Newcastle
Next Best - Back Stockbridge Tap @ 4.57/2 in the 15:45 Newcastle
Each Way - Back Iron Sheriff @ 10.09/1 in the 18:30 Newcastle

Newcastle 9th Nov (2m Hcap)

Show Hide

Tuesday 9 November, 3.45pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Victoriano
Lord Torranaga
Chipiron
Stockbridge Tap
Romulan Prince
Manjaam
Mukha Magic
Riggsby
Wemyss Point
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Newcastle 9th Nov (5f Nursery)

Show Hide

Tuesday 9 November, 6.00pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Brazen Akoya
Ey Up Its The Boss
Tinkerstar
Hatshepsut
Glasstrees
Mr Ginja Ninja
Berra Go
Roano
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Newcastle 9th Nov (1m Hcap)

Show Hide

Tuesday 9 November, 6.30pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Royal Prospect
Vintage Polly
Tefnut
Debated
Velma
Zealous
Haven Lady
Iron Sheriff
The Game Of Life
Chifa
Perfect Soldier
Dubai Elegance
Mr Sundowner
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open your account today using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn - £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses
Bet Now

T&Cs apply.

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles

More Horse Racing Tips