Newcastle Racing Tips: The Boss is in town

NAP: Listen to the Boss

Ey Up Its The Boss - 18:00 Newcastle

Ey Up Its The Boss showed only modest form in three quick runs earlier in the year, but returned from a five-month break to show much improved form on his handicap debut at Redcar two weeks ago.

He also deserves extra credit for finishing as close as he did that day, too, given that a low draw was very much an advantage. Ey Up Its The Boss was drawn 18 of 19, though, and was the only runner who finished in the first six to come from a double-figure draw. He had to work his way over to the far-side rail and, though he proved no match for the easy winner, he shaped very encouragingly. The winner has let the form down a little subsequently, but Ey Up Its The Boss looks well handicapped, and should be well suited by a stiff five furlongs.

No. 5 (4) Ey Up Its The Boss EXC 2.8 Trainer: Tony Coyle

Jockey: Barry McHugh

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 5lbs

OR: 58

NEXT BEST: Turn on the Tap

Stockbridge Tap - 15:45 Newcastle

Stockbridge Tap shaped well and caught the eye on more than one occasion last season and strongly left the impression that he would come on a fair bit for the run on his recent return in a minor event.

He was very easy to back in the market on his first start for 13 months - also his first start since undergoing a breathing operation - but showed enough to suggest he is up to winning races this season, particularly now moving up in trip. Stockbridge Tap finished runner-up to a couple of useful sorts last season, which makes him look well treated now back in a handicap, and he is expected to be much straighter with his reappearance under his belt.

No. 5 (3) Stockbridge Tap EXC 3.25 Trainer: Edward Bethell

Jockey: P. J. McDonald

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 1lbs

OR: 67

EACH WAY: Don't turn your back on the Sheriff

Iron Sheriff - 18:30 Newcastle

Iron Sheriff took advantage of a drop in grade when opening his account in a minor event at Beverley in September, and ran a blinder to finish second back in handicap company when beaten a neck by a fast-improving filly (who won again next time) over a mile and a quarter at this track on his next start.

It may be worth giving him a pass for his most recent run where he was too keen in the early part of the race and hardly shaped like a horse who had lost his form despite finishing nearer last than first. The return to a mile should be in his favour, especially at this track, and the booking of Tom Marquand does catch the eye. It would be no surprise were Iron Sherrif to bounce right back.