Newcastle Racing Tips: Tell'em Nowt can keep rolling

NAP: Hat-trick beckons for Tell'em Nowt

Tell'em Nowt - 16:45 Newcastle

Tell'em Nowt arrives in great heart having won three of his last four starts, having no problem with the drop back to six furlongs the last twice, and pulling well clear of the remainder with the runner-up for his latest victory over course and distance eight days ago.

He didn't look obviously well treated under a penalty that day, but he showed much improved form to come out on top, always doing enough in front and never really looking like being reeled in. He recorded a very good timefigure in the process, so the form looks solid for the grade, and he is strongly fancied to defy another penalty.

No. 3 (5) Tell'em Nowt SBK 6/4 EXC 2.44 Trainer: Phil McEntee

Jockey: Daniel Muscutt

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 6lbs

OR: 64

NEXT BEST: Vindobala can put his course knowledge to good use

Vindobala - 19:15 Newcastle

Vindobala goes well round here, scoring over course and distance from a 2 lb lower mark in December, and running just as well in defeat to be placed on his last two starts.

He went like the best horse at the weights under this rider last time, too, conceding first run on the winner and only just failing to reel him in. They usually go a decent pace in these apprentice events, which will suit him well, and expect him to arrive fast and late on the scene racing from the same mark.

No. 3 (6) Vindobala (Ire) SBK 9/4 EXC 2.8 Trainer: Tjade Collier

Jockey: Oisin McSweeney

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 5lbs

OR: 66

EACH WAY: Atiyah can reverse the form

Atiyah - 17:45 Newcastle

Atiyah's last win came at Wolverhampton in the summer, but she has been holding her form well of late, only beaten half a length in second by the reopposing Fine Wine in a better race than this at Southwell last time.

She ran right up to her best on that occasion, travelling well and still having every chance entering the final furlong, but just unable to match the finishing effort of the winner. Atiyah is better off at the weights with that rival now and Tom Marquand, who gets the leg up for the first time, is an interesting jockey booking.