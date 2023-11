A Newcastle NAP, Next Best and Each-Way from Timeform

Newcastle NAP - 16:00 - Back Staincliff

No. 12 (11) Staincliff SBK 2/1 EXC 3.3 Trainer: Jack Channon

Jockey: Charles Bishop

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 2lbs

OR: -

Staincliff shaped with plenty encouragement when filling the runner-up spot on her debut at Sandown a few weeks ago, running on well from rear to be beaten just a length behind an experienced and fairly useful sort, with another five lengths back to the third.

That form comfortably sets the standard in this line-up and the step up to six furlongs is likely to eke out more improvement. A few interesting newcomers feature among the opposition in this fillies' maiden, but Staincliff certainly bring the most solid credentials to the table for Jack Channon, who has his team in rude health (75% of horses running to form).

Newcastle Next Best - 17:10 - Back Cool Run

No. 2 (6) Cool Run (Ire) SBK 6/4 EXC 2.86 Trainer: Edward Bethell

Jockey: Callum Rodriguez

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 10lbs

OR: 71

Cool Run showed improved form with cheekpieces added when filling the runner-up spot at this course last time, passing the post just a length behind the winner and arguably deserving extra credit having raced closer to the strong gallop than those who finished around her.

The way she shaped there suggests Cool Run will be suited by dropping back to five furlongs and she's well worth another chance to get off the mark from only 2 lb higher in the weights than when running such an eye-catching race on her all-weather debut last time.

Newcastle Each-Way - 17:45 - Back Hurstwood

No. 2 (7) Hurstwood SBK 5/1 EXC 6.4 Trainer: Peter Niven

Jockey: David Nolan

Age: 6

Weight: 9st 7lbs

OR: 58

Hurstwood proved a disappointment when finishing only fifth at Ripon last time, but he's not one to write off now back in calmer waters from what remains a workable mark.

For context, he is back in 0-60 company today and it was only a few weeks ago that he finished third - beaten just half a length - in a 0-80 handicap at Ripon, with that huge effort coming from 1 lb higher in the weights, too.