NAP

Spirit of Nguru - 16:45 Newcastle

Spirit of Nguru looked a good prospect when winning back-to-back races at Kempton around this time last year and may have more to offer now returned to an artificial surface. Admittedly, he hasn't progressed as expected on turf this year, but he was only narrowly denied from this mark on his return at Haydock in July, and he wasn't disgraced in a couple of useful three-year-old handicaps afterwards. He also ran creditably over a mile when last seen in September, but wasn't making any impression in the closing stages, so the move back to seven furlongs looks a good move. Both of his wins have come on polytrack but the switch to tapeta isn't a concern and he isn't fully exposed yet like most of his rivals.

No. 7 (3) Spirit Of Nguru (Ire) SBK 4/1 EXC 7 Trainer: William Haggas

Jockey: Cieren Fallon

Age: 3

Weight: 8st 10lbs

OR: 89

NEXT BEST

Tone The Barone - 17:45 Newcastle

This looks a competitive race but Tone The Barone can boast an excellent record on the all-weather and also goes particularly well when fresh, too. He wasn't at his best on his last few starts on turf, but there is no doubt he is a smart sprinter at his best, and it is worth remembering he is still only a six-year-old. This will be his first start at Newcastle but the track should suit his hold-up style perfectly and the fact he has form over six furlongs will help also. Stuart Williams is among the winners at present and he is expected to launch a bold bid.

No. 9 (7) Tone The Barone SBK 9/1 EXC 10 Trainer: Stuart Williams

Jockey: Daniel Muscutt

Age: 6

Weight: 9st 2lbs

OR: -

EACH WAY

Pockley - 18:15 Newcastle

Pockley is a very reliable performer at this course and he ended a lengthy losing run over five furlongs here fitted with first-time blinkers last month. He ran at least as well in defeat over the same trip at Wolverhampton on Tuesday, travelling strongly and keeping on when passed in the final furlong. The return to six furlongs isn't a concern - he is a winner over course and distance - and he seems sure to be in the mix again despite being 1 lb out of the handicap.