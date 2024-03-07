Serial Winners

Newcastle Racing Tips: Sienna Breeze to strike again

Horse racing at Newcastle
Newcastle stages the evening action in Britain on Friday

Timeform's Tony McFadden highlights a Nap and Next Best selection at Newcastle on Friday.

  • A Newcastle Nap and Next Best from Timeform

    • Newcastle Nap - 20:30 - Back Sienna Breeze

    Sienna Breeze did well to finish as close as she did when fourth at Southwell on her penultimate outing given how slowly she broke, losing at least six lengths at the start but staying on to be beaten little more than two lengths.

    Sienna Breeze was sharpened up by the refitting of cheekpieces and got away on terms back at Southwell last time which helped her build on the promise of her previous effort and snap a long losing run.

    She may have been away on terms but was still ridden patiently in a race run at a steady gallop, so did well to overcome that pace bias and prevail by a length and a quarter. She's saddled with a 5 lb penalty here but remains well treated on some of her older form and she has seemingly been rejuvenated since joining James Owen (this will be her fifth start for the yard).

    Newcastle Next Best - 17:30 - Back One More Dream

    One More Dream failed to fire on his first few starts back on the all-weather but he dropped in the weights as a consequence and took a step back in the right direction when third in a six-furlong handicap at Wolverhampton on his penultimate start.

    One More Dream built on that encouragement to strike over seven furlongs here on Sunday, quickening up well to lead inside the final furlong and score a shade cosily.

    That was a fourth course success for One More Dream, whose previous victories at the track were achieved over this distance, and he remains competitively treated under a 5 lb penalty.

