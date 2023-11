A Newcastle NAP and Next Best from Timeform

Newcastle Nap - 15:08 - Back Evening Story

No. 6 (6) Evening Story SBK 11/4 EXC 3.2 Trainer: Grant Tuer

Jockey: Oliver Stammers

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 10lbs

OR: 71

Evening Story shaped better than the result would suggest when fifth at Chelmsford on her penultimate start (she didn't get the clearest of runs) and she built on that promise to resume winning ways at Kempton last time, settling matters quickly with a good turn of foot.

Evening Story was slowly into stride at Kempton but she travelled well, made headway out wide and quickened up nicely to lead over a furlong out, putting up her best effort yet on just her second start at a mile and a quarter.

That performance offers hope that there could still be more to come from Evening Story at a mile and a quarter and she remains fairly treated after just a 3 lb rise in the weights. She makes her first start for Grant Tuer having previously been with Daniel and Claire Kubler.

Newcastle Next Best - 16:45 - Back Alligator Alley

No. 2 (1) Alligator Alley SBK 4/1 EXC 4 Trainer: David O'Meara

Jockey: David Nolan

Age: 6

Weight: 9st 10lbs

OR: 96

Alligator Alley was disappointing when last seen finishing down the field at Haydock in September but he had been an impressive winner over this course and distance prior to that.

That was a good-quality Racing League Handicap but Alligator Alley ran out a convincing winner, really taking the eye with how powerfully he travelled before readily settling matters.

Alligator Alley went up 5 lb for that success but is still 4 lb lower in the weights than when winning at Southwell on New Year's Day. He's been given time to get over his disappointing display at Haydock and makes his return to action with the David O'Meara team in good form.