NAP

Fiscal Policy - 19:45 Newcastle

Fiscal Policy failed to make a telling impact in novice company but he showed improved form to score on his handicap debut at Kempton last week. Fiscal Policy raced well off the pace after breaking slowly, but he made good headway over two furlongs out and found plenty to win going away by a length and a quarter. He carries a 6 lb penalty for that victory but is a lightly-raced, improving three-year-old who remains capable of better and looks up to this task against more exposed rivals with less upside.

No. 1 (1) Fiscal Policy (Ire) SBK 7/4 EXC 2.72 Trainer: Daniel & Claire Kubler

Jockey: Dylan Hogan

Age: 3

Weight: 10st 1lbs

OR: 61

NEXT BEST

Kanakam - 17:45 Newcastle

Kanakam showed much-improved form when third on his handicap debut at Southwell last week and the strength he showed at the finish suggests he has a bigger effort in his locker. That mile handicap wasn't run at a strong gallop so Kanakam can have his effort upgraded slightly as he made his challenge from further back than the front pair, clocking a good closing sectional. Kanakam remains fairly treated off the same mark and is still lightly raced after only four starts and two for George Boughey (he was previously with Martyn Meade). His Southwell effort was also his first since being gelded and the first time he wore a tongue tie, which is unsurprisingly retained here.

No. 9 (13) Kanakam SBK 3/1 EXC 4.4 Trainer: George Boughey

Jockey: Kevin Stott

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 6lbs

OR: 67

EACH-WAY

Enderman - 19:15 Newcastle

Enderman is on a long losing run that stretches back to September 2020, but he's a largely consistent sort and was a creditable third over six furlongs here last time. Enderman wasn't at his best on his penultimate start but the time before that he was beaten only a short head over this course and distance by a subsequent winner. That close-up second came off a mark only 1 lb lower than the mark he competes off here, so he is clearly competitively treated and he ought to give another good account.