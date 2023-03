NAP

Pink Parfait - 16:50 Newcastle

Pink Parfait opened her account over six furlongs at this course in September and she dispelled a lesser run on turf when showing improved form on handicap debut at Southwell last week.

She did especially well to finish as close as she did on that occasion, having to come wide entering the straight but staying on in eye-catching fashion in the closing stages to finish never nearer than at the finish. Pink Parfait was left with too much to do but this track may suit her better and she is expected to go close racing from the same mark.

No. 3 (10) Pink Parfait SBK 5/4 EXC 2.66 Trainer: Grant Tuer

Jockey: Oliver Stammers

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 9lbs

OR: 65

NEXT BEST

Zealot - 15:10 Newcastle

Zealot has been a revelation since switching to Mick Appleby, winning five of his seven starts, and opening up new avenues when scoring in good fashion over this course and distance last time.

He found a another jolt of improvement upped to this trip in what looked a competitive handicap beforehand and he beat a progressive sort and the reopposing Dream Harder with something up his sleeve. That form is working out well and Zealot has been freshened up since, so he is a horse to remain positive about over middle distances despite a subsequent 7 lb rise.