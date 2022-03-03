- Trainer: George Boughey
Newcastle Racing Tips: Phantasy Mac interesting on handicap debut
Timeform's Andrew Asquith highlights a NAP, Next Best and Each Way selection at Newcastle on Friday.
"The step up to a mile switched to this more galloping track will be tailormade for her and an opening mark of 59 isn't excessive..."
Phantasy Mac
NAP: More to come from Phantasy Mac
Phantasy Mac - 17:45 Newcastle
Phantasy Mac has a pedigree that suggests she will come into her own once tackling middle distances, but there is little doubt she has been brought along with handicaps in mind, and she is open to any amount of improvement now.
She plugged on in the closing stages as though in need of a stiffer test over seven furlongs on her qualifying run at Wolverhampton last time. The step up to a mile switched to this more galloping track will be tailormade for her and an opening mark of 59 isn't excessive.
NEXT BEST: Wicklow Warrior can go close
Wicklow Warrior - 19:15 Newcastle
Wicklow Warrior's last win came over this course and distance in a minor event last year and he shaped well on his attempt to follow up in that event last month.
He wasn't seen to best effect but left the impression he was back in form, badly hampered when starting to make his challenge around halfway, and staying on well to be nearest at the finish once finding his stride. Wicklow Warrior looks well enough treated back in a handicap and should go close if building on that promise.
EACH WAY: Buniann interesting back at his favoured track
All five of Buniann's career wins have come over this course and distance and he should be hard to keep out of the frame here for all he meets some in-form types.
He acquitted himself well on turf last summer but appreciated the return to this venue when recording his latest win in October, typically travelling well and only just doing enough. Buniann ran creditably after 12 weeks off when third back here in January and it is probably best to ignore his latest run at Southwell. The yard are fairly quiet at present but he has two recent runs under his belt and seems sure to launch another bold bid.
