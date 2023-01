NAP

Noisy Night - 16:10 Newcastle

Noisy Night presumably hasn't been the easiest to train since winning all three starts on the all-weather as a juvenile, but he made an encouraging return from 14 months off when filling the runner-up spot at this course last time, making late headway to pass the post just a head behind the winner.

Still relatively unexposed after only six starts, Noisy Night remains potentially well treated up 1 lb and the way he shaped last time suggests the return to seven furlongs will be in his favour, so this looks an excellent opportunity for him to get his head back in front.

No. 4 (3) Noisy Night SBK 5/4 EXC 2.28 Trainer: Harry & Roger Charlton

Jockey: Hollie Doyle

Age: 4

Weight: 8st 12lbs

OR: 89

NEXT BEST

Blind Beggar - 16:40 Newcastle

Blind Beggar failed to win any of his 10 starts in Ireland when trained by Ger Lyons, but he's been given a chance by the handicapper and there was plenty to like about his performance when making a winning debut for the Mick Appleby yard at Southwell last month, knuckling down well in first-time cheekpieces to get the verdict by a neck.

This will be tougher from a 2 lb higher mark, but he retains handicapping scope judged on the pick of his old form and seems sure to go well again in his follow-up bid.

No. 5 (7) Blind Beggar (Ire) SBK 9/4 EXC 3.55 Trainer: Michael Appleby

Jockey: Theodore Ladd

Age: 5

Weight: 9st 3lbs

OR: 79

EACH-WAY

Secret Equity - 17:10 Newcastle

Secret Equity was below form when last seen finishing sixth at Southwell in November, but she ran well at this course the time before and could be worth a chance to add to her sole career victory at Thirsk in August.

Crucially, she can line up from the same mark here as when registering a narrow win at that Yorkshire venue and fresh has sometimes been the best time to catch her, so it will be interesting to see whether the market speaks in her favour now back down in trip after two months off.