NAP

Rossmore Nation - 19:45 Newcastle

Rossmore Nation didn't offer much encouragement in four outings in Ireland but he showed improved form to make a winning start for Mick Appleby at Southwell ten days ago, finding plenty for pressure to land that six-furlong handicap on his first attempt over a sprint trip. Rossmore Nation was unable to follow up under a penalty at Lingfield on Wednesday but he shaped with plenty of promise in a competitive event featuring three other last-time-out winners. Rossmore Nation broke slowly from his wide draw which resulted in him being poorly placed in a race run at just a steady gallop, but he kept on well in the style of one with more to offer under more favourable circumstances, and he can quickly make amends.

No. 8 (6) Rossmore Nation (Ire) SBK 7/4 EXC 3.05 Trainer: Michael Appleby

Jockey: Frederick Larson

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 2lbs

OR: 58

NEXT BEST

Kraken Power - 20:15 Newcastle

Kraken Power has been in excellent order on the all-weather over the winter and he put a rare poor effort behind him when runner-up over course and distance on his penultimate start. Kraken Power was arguably unlucky not to win on that occasion as he was only beaten a nose despite racing much wider and making his challenge from much further back than the in-form pair he split. He also ran well when runner-up under contrasting tactics here last time, with the early competition he faced for the lead leaving him vulnerable to the reopposing Nellie French's late challenge. Kraken Power is now 5 lb better off with that penalised rival and can reverse the form.

No. 5 (6) Kraken Power (Ire) SBK 3/1 EXC 4.5 Trainer: Jim Goldie

Jockey: Paul Mulrennan

Age: 5

Weight: 9st 7lbs

OR: 58

EACH-WAY

Less Is More - 19:15 Newcastle

Less Is More was understandably a big price on debut in October given she cost only 2,000, had already had a breathing operation and was representing a yard that doesn't have many win at the first attempt. However, there was no fluke about her victory at Southwell, where she did well to overcome a pace bias having been held up in a race in which the favourite dictated a slow gallop. Less Is More arguably raised her game when third under a penalty back at Southwell last month, giving plenty of weight away to her younger rivals, and the handicapper looks to have underestimated her with an opening mark of 68. She remains open to improvement and ought to launch a bold bid.