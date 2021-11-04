Newcastle Racing Tips: More to come from River Tweed

NAP: Don't hold back on River

River Tweed - 17:30 Newcastle

River Tweed shaped well behind a very smart type (has since won twice at listed level and a Group 3) on debut over seven furlongs at this track back in March, and was unsurprisingly well back on his return from six months off over course and distance in September.

He was too free on that occasion and left the impression he still had a lot to learn, but he looked a totally different proposition when bolting up at Redcar last month. River Tweed settled much better under a more positive ride on that occasion and beat a well-touted sort with something in hand. The handicapper has allotted him a mark of 75, which seems more than fair, and he makes plenty of appeal up against largely exposed types on handicap debut.

No. 11 (4) River Tweed (Ire) SBK 5/1 EXC 5 Trainer: Charles Hills

Jockey: Kieran Shoemark

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 2lbs

OR: 75

NEXT BEST: Princess can Rock again

Rockprincess - 14:25 Newcastle

Rockprincess didn't show much on her first four starts in novice company and wasn't especially well fancied in the market ahead of her handicap debut at Redcar last week. That didn't stop her producing a big career best to come out on top, though, and she remains one to be interested in turned out under a penalty.

It was a big-field nursery and, while it very much was quantity over quality, it was hard not to be impressed by the manner in which Rockprincess dispatched of her rivals. She proved a totally different proposition after an eight-week break, breaking well from the stalls and soon sent into the lead, travelling powerfully and was drawing clear inside the final furlong. Rockprincess has the potential to do better still, and could prove a tough nut to crack if translating that form back to the all-weather.

No. 11 (12) Rockprincess SBK 6/1 EXC 7.8 Trainer: Kevin Ryan

Jockey: Kevin Stott

Age: 2

Weight: 8st 12lbs

OR: 61

EACH WAY: Chance the Dutchie

Big Dutchie - 15:00 Newcastle

This is a basement grade handicap, but there is reason to think that Big Dutchie is better than this mark, and is worth supporting accordingly.

He shaped well in first-time cheekpieces (off today) when fourth to the reopposing Vintage Polly over course and distance last month, showing his best form to date and leaving the impression that he would come on for the run. Big Dutchie was a little free in the early stages but made some smooth headway in the second part of the race before staying on at the one pace. He is entitled to strip fitter for that run now and it is interesting that he holds another entry back at Newcastle next Tuesday.