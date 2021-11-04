To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Tony Calvin Tips

Rhys Williams Tips

Paul Nicholls Previews

Daily Racing Multiple

Today's Racing News

Racing Results & Replays

Newcastle Racing Tips: More to come from River Tweed

Newcastle
Timeform's Andrew Asquith casts his eye over Friday's card at Newcastle

Timeform's Andrew Asquith recommends a Nap, Next Best and Each-Way selection at Newcastle on Friday.

"...he makes plenty of appeal up against largely exposed types on handicap debut..."

NAP: Don't hold back on River

River Tweed - 17:30 Newcastle

River Tweed shaped well behind a very smart type (has since won twice at listed level and a Group 3) on debut over seven furlongs at this track back in March, and was unsurprisingly well back on his return from six months off over course and distance in September.

He was too free on that occasion and left the impression he still had a lot to learn, but he looked a totally different proposition when bolting up at Redcar last month. River Tweed settled much better under a more positive ride on that occasion and beat a well-touted sort with something in hand. The handicapper has allotted him a mark of 75, which seems more than fair, and he makes plenty of appeal up against largely exposed types on handicap debut.

NEXT BEST: Princess can Rock again

Rockprincess - 14:25 Newcastle

Rockprincess didn't show much on her first four starts in novice company and wasn't especially well fancied in the market ahead of her handicap debut at Redcar last week. That didn't stop her producing a big career best to come out on top, though, and she remains one to be interested in turned out under a penalty.

It was a big-field nursery and, while it very much was quantity over quality, it was hard not to be impressed by the manner in which Rockprincess dispatched of her rivals. She proved a totally different proposition after an eight-week break, breaking well from the stalls and soon sent into the lead, travelling powerfully and was drawing clear inside the final furlong. Rockprincess has the potential to do better still, and could prove a tough nut to crack if translating that form back to the all-weather.

EACH WAY: Chance the Dutchie

Big Dutchie - 15:00 Newcastle

This is a basement grade handicap, but there is reason to think that Big Dutchie is better than this mark, and is worth supporting accordingly.

He shaped well in first-time cheekpieces (off today) when fourth to the reopposing Vintage Polly over course and distance last month, showing his best form to date and leaving the impression that he would come on for the run. Big Dutchie was a little free in the early stages but made some smooth headway in the second part of the race before staying on at the one pace. He is entitled to strip fitter for that run now and it is interesting that he holds another entry back at Newcastle next Tuesday.

Get a Free £5 Bet – Every Day!

Stake £20 on multiples over the course of a day, and, after the bets have settled, you'll get a free £5 to use on multiples. Bets must settle within 48 hours. No opt-in required, T&Cs apply.

Recommended bets

Nap - Back River Tweed @ 4.57/2 in the 17:30 Newcastle
Next Best - Back Rockprincess @ 4.57/2 in the 14:25 Newcastle
Each Way - Back Big Dutchie @ 6.511/2 in the 15:00 Newcastle

Newcastle 5th Nov (6f Nursery)

Show Hide

Friday 5 November, 2.25pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Beauzon
Rockprincess
Stromboli
Shes The Danger
Silks Dream
Hot Spell
Enraged
Hot Diggity Dog
Westmorian
Definitive Force
Lethal Vision
Wee Poppy
Clipsham Gold
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Newcastle 5th Nov (1m Hcap)

Show Hide

Friday 5 November, 3.00pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Vintage Polly
Starbo
Lady Ziana
Tarnhelm
Big Dutchie
Highlight Reel
Power Player
Gold Ring
Van Dijk
Clipsham Tiger
International Lion
Masham Moor
Brandy Bay
Perfect Soldier
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Newcastle 5th Nov (6f Hcap)

Show Hide

Friday 5 November, 5.30pm

Market rules

Back Lay
River Tweed
Captain Vallo
Ginger Jam
Oso Rapido
Praise Of Shadows
Lezardrieux
Equiano Springs
Igotatext
Fortamour
Global Humor
Macho Pride
Golden Apollo
Rhythm
Giogiobbo
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open your account today using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn - £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses
Bet Now

T&Cs apply.

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles

More Horse Racing Tips