- Trainer: Charles Hills
- Jockey: Kieran Shoemark
- Age: 3
- Weight: 9st 2lbs
- OR: 75
Newcastle Racing Tips: More to come from River Tweed
Timeform's Andrew Asquith recommends a Nap, Next Best and Each-Way selection at Newcastle on Friday.
"...he makes plenty of appeal up against largely exposed types on handicap debut..."
NAP: Don't hold back on River
River Tweed shaped well behind a very smart type (has since won twice at listed level and a Group 3) on debut over seven furlongs at this track back in March, and was unsurprisingly well back on his return from six months off over course and distance in September.
He was too free on that occasion and left the impression he still had a lot to learn, but he looked a totally different proposition when bolting up at Redcar last month. River Tweed settled much better under a more positive ride on that occasion and beat a well-touted sort with something in hand. The handicapper has allotted him a mark of 75, which seems more than fair, and he makes plenty of appeal up against largely exposed types on handicap debut.
NEXT BEST: Princess can Rock again
Rockprincess - 14:25 Newcastle
Rockprincess didn't show much on her first four starts in novice company and wasn't especially well fancied in the market ahead of her handicap debut at Redcar last week. That didn't stop her producing a big career best to come out on top, though, and she remains one to be interested in turned out under a penalty.
It was a big-field nursery and, while it very much was quantity over quality, it was hard not to be impressed by the manner in which Rockprincess dispatched of her rivals. She proved a totally different proposition after an eight-week break, breaking well from the stalls and soon sent into the lead, travelling powerfully and was drawing clear inside the final furlong. Rockprincess has the potential to do better still, and could prove a tough nut to crack if translating that form back to the all-weather.
EACH WAY: Chance the Dutchie
This is a basement grade handicap, but there is reason to think that Big Dutchie is better than this mark, and is worth supporting accordingly.
He shaped well in first-time cheekpieces (off today) when fourth to the reopposing Vintage Polly over course and distance last month, showing his best form to date and leaving the impression that he would come on for the run. Big Dutchie was a little free in the early stages but made some smooth headway in the second part of the race before staying on at the one pace. He is entitled to strip fitter for that run now and it is interesting that he holds another entry back at Newcastle next Tuesday.
Recommended bets
Newcastle 5th Nov (6f Nursery)Show Hide
Friday 5 November, 2.25pm
|Back
|Lay
|Beauzon
|Rockprincess
|Stromboli
|Shes The Danger
|Silks Dream
|Hot Spell
|Enraged
|Hot Diggity Dog
|Westmorian
|Definitive Force
|Lethal Vision
|Wee Poppy
|Clipsham Gold
Newcastle 5th Nov (1m Hcap)Show Hide
Friday 5 November, 3.00pm
|Back
|Lay
|Vintage Polly
|Starbo
|Lady Ziana
|Tarnhelm
|Big Dutchie
|Highlight Reel
|Power Player
|Gold Ring
|Van Dijk
|Clipsham Tiger
|International Lion
|Masham Moor
|Brandy Bay
|Perfect Soldier
Newcastle 5th Nov (6f Hcap)Show Hide
Friday 5 November, 5.30pm
|Back
|Lay
|River Tweed
|Captain Vallo
|Ginger Jam
|Oso Rapido
|Praise Of Shadows
|Lezardrieux
|Equiano Springs
|Igotatext
|Fortamour
|Global Humor
|Macho Pride
|Golden Apollo
|Rhythm
|Giogiobbo