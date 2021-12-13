To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Newcastle Racing Tips: More success beckons for Tadleel

Newcastle
There is evening action at Newcastle on Tuesday

Timeform's Andrew Asquith highlights a Nap and Next Best selection at Newcastle on Tuesday.

NAP: Course specialist can strike again

Tadleel - 18:00 Newcastle

Tadleel lost his way somewhat on turf in the summer, but as a result he has dropped a fair way in the weights, and can boast a particular good record at this venue.

He also returned to form over a mile here last time, leaving the impression that he could be ready to strike, having to squeeze through a narrow gap two furlongs out but staying on well enough to think he is back in form. His last two wins have come over course and distance, the latest from a 4 lb higher mark, and he will remain of interest at this venue.

NEXT BEST: Side with the progressive one

Taj Alola - 17:00 Newcastle

Taj Alola shaded favouritism in a weak race when making a winning debut at Catterick in July, knowing his job well and scoring with plenty of authority.

He wasn't able to dominate under a penalty in a stronger race at Windsor on his next start, but he did improve further to resume winning ways at Thirsk when last seen in August while still not looking the finished article. An opening mark of 81 doesn't look excessive now he is switched to the all-weather and, with likely more to come, he could prove a tough nut to crack for a yard among the winners.

EACH WAY: Take a Leap of faith

Leap Abroad - 18:30 Newcastle

Leap Abroad remains a maiden, but he has a couple of pieces of form that make him of interest here, particularly his latest start when finishing runner-up at Chelmsford last month.

He very much caught the eye under this rider, and left the impression he would have finished closer still if he didn't have to angle out for a run around a furlong out. The winner that day has run well in defeat since, and the stiffer finish at this track may suit Leap Abroad better. He remains a well-handicapped horse despite a 2 lb rise.

Recommended bets

Nap - Back Tadleel @ 4.03/1 in the 18:00 Newcastle
Next Best - Back Taj Alola @ 2.56/4 in the 17:00 Newcastle
Each Way - Back Leap Abroad @ 6.511/2 in the 18:30 Newcastle

Newcastle 14th Dec (1m Nursery)

Tuesday 14 December, 5.00pm

Taj Alola
Novak
Muveran
Superior Force
Newcastle 14th Dec (7f Hcap)

Tuesday 14 December, 6.00pm

Spartan Fighter
Tadleel
Lead Story
Kind Review
Firmament
Cry Havoc
Barneys Bay
Newcastle 14th Dec (6f Nursery)

Tuesday 14 December, 6.30pm

Leap Abroad
Nikkis Girl
Ringo Starlight
Doomsday
Tinkerstar
Thin Lizzy
Dalglish
Monsieur Kodi
Runshaw Lane
Lincoln Dream
Pink Storm
Berra Go
Lady Lou
