NAP

Martin's Brig - 19:05 Newcastle

Martin's Brig didn't have things go his way when runner-up at Redcar last time but he left the impression that he's capable of winning off his current mark. Martin's Brig was held up and conceded first run in a race that was run at just a steady gallop, while he was also short of room when trying to make headway and had to weave his way through, but he kept on strongly, clocking a good closing sectional, to get to within half a length of the winner. He is able to run off the same mark here and will have no problem with the return to this surface or furlong-longer trip (he's a dual winner on the Tapeta at Southwell and was runner-up over this course and distance in February).

No. 1 (3) Martin's Brig (Ire) SBK 15/8 EXC 3.3 Trainer: David Thompson

Jockey: Phil Dennis

Age: 6

Weight: 9st 9lbs

OR: 60

NEXT BEST

Sidney's Son - 20:10 Newcastle

Sidney's Son didn't show much on his first couple of starts at Redcar last season but he produced a much more encouraging effort when runner-up in a mile novice here last month, chasing home a promising sort. An opening mark of 70 doesn't leave Sidney's Son looking obviously well treated on that bare form, but he is from a family that trainer Nigel Tinkler has had success with and he can be expected to carry on improving and launch a bold bid on his handicap debut. Sidney's Son is a half-brother to several winners, including Isla Kai and Hombre Rojo who both showed useful form for the stable.

No. 2 (9) Sidney's Son (Ire) SBK 4/1 EXC 5.7 Trainer: Nigel Tinkler

Jockey: Faye McManoman

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 9lbs

OR: 70

EACH-WAY

Redzone - 20:45 Newcastle

Redzone was well below his best on turf last time but had shaped with promise when fourth over this course and distance on his return to action at the start of last month. He's gone without his usual headgear on both starts this season but the cheekpieces are back on and Redzone looks likely to go well at a venue where he has a good record. Redzone has three course-and-distance victories to his name and has been given a chance by the handicapper, now 4 lb below his last winning mark.