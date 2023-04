NAP

Manaafith - 16:10 Newcastle

Manaafith is unbeaten in six starts on the all-weather and her latest success in a listed race at Lingfield in February was easily her best performance yet.

Held up in the early stages, she travelled fluently and made good headway to lead in the final 100 yards, ultimately winning by a length and three-quarters with plenty in hand.

That form sets the standard here on Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings by a long way, so Manaafith is very hard to oppose when you factor in her scope for more improvement, too.

No. 4 (2) Manaafith (Usa) SBK 1/1 EXC 2.08 Trainer: Roger Varian

Jockey: Jim Crowley

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 2lbs

OR: -

NEXT BEST

Annaf - 16:45 Newcastle

Annaf completed his hat-trick with a comfortable victory in a listed contest at Lingfield in February, only winning by a neck but looking value for extra given how things developed.

That race was run at just an ordinary gallop and Annaf ended up being caught further back than ideal under the circumstances, so it was to his credit that he was able to run down a couple of better-placed rivals to get on top in the final furlong.

Several of the same horses are in opposition again here, but Annaf rates a solid selection to uphold the form and make it four wins in a row, especially if getting a stronger gallop to aim at.

No. 2 (6) Annaf (Ire) SBK 5/2 EXC 3.5 Trainer: Michael Appleby

Jockey: James Doyle

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 7lbs

OR: -

EACH-WAY

Barenboim - 14:25 Newcastle

Barenboim resumed winning ways with yet another career-best effort at this course last month, showing borderline smart form to defy a BHA mark of 91.

He was always doing just enough to take the measure of the progressive runner-up, ultimately landing the spoils by a length, and the first two pulled nearly 10 lengths clear of the rest.

Already a five-time winner on the all-weather since joining David O'Meara in the second half of last year, Barenboim continues to go from strength to strength and another bold bid seems assured now up in grade and trip.